Build your own astral empire in the browser game “Astro Empires”! Build structures essential for your empire expansion, construct spaceships and assist in epic battles with other players! Advance in your researches in order to improve your base’s economy as well as your military capabilities! Jump into the enormous universe with different galaxies and dozens of different players, which you have to fight or trade with! Compare your scores with other players and climb the ladder to surpass your peers. But remember, you have to play carefully! Your opponents have the same goal and they shall be ruthless, as the universe itself is cruel and merciless. However, nothing gives more satisfaction than the destruction of your enemies base, which has been built for hundreds of hours. Are you ready to lead your empire into the glory? Join Astro Empires today!