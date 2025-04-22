Ashes of Creation Apocalypse is a free fantasy game with early access, which is a prequel to the upcoming MMORPG Ashes of Creation.

The world of Verra is falling, but don't give up! Stand in the arena, battle alone or with friends and become a survivor. There are many game modes in the game - including the popular now battle royale. We will also find a tower siege or gigantic monster horde battles. Travel the fantasy land, improve your character, fight to the death and survive the apocalypse!

Don't wait and play Ashes of Creation Apocalypse today!