Many players might still remember great generic anime MMORPG - Asda Story. Time has passed and the Korean creators decided to present to the player a sequel to this popular game.

In Asda Global the land of Asda is once more immersed in a chaos, after the Light and Dark factions broke their truce. Now it's time to stand and fight the enemies in order to become a Royal Knight who tries to save the world from total annihilation. Don't worry, there are many good characters that will help you through your quests. You may also find the partner, taking advantage of a soulmate system and become even stronger with another player! Bear in mind that another way to gain favors is to create or join the guild.



Every player likes to collect items, so this game allows you to find special crafting material by using the feature of fishing&digging. Do you want to be unique? There are thousands of combinations of hair, face and costume items. So stand out among the rest! Choose one out of eight classes and improve your individual performance in the game!



Enter into the world of Asda now!

