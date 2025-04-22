Armor Valor is a free real-time strategy game with RPG elements set in a colorful fantasy world.

Start your adventure as a lord in a magical land and manage your castle as best you can. Send workers to collect the necessary resources and make sure that nothing is missing. Create your own invincible army and summon powerful, mythical heroes to aid you in battle. While exploring the land, you will meet many monsters on your way, and defeating them will strengthen you and your companions, making you even more powerful!

Don't wait any longer and play Armor Valor today!