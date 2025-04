It's high time you became a fashion icon. Fashion Arena is a game in which you incorporate the role of the most fashionable girl in the city.



Choose your clothes and accessories, compete with other girls to become a real model. Improve your character, train the skills of your model and show the glamour and elegance with the things bought in the shopping center.



Take care of every detail, including a hairstyle and nails. Remember that even the small things count in the race to become a top model.