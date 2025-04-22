Arcane Showdown is a free real-time strategy game full of cute creatures, sneaky people and huge monsters.

Lead your army to victory thanks to your cleverness and your strategy. Collect fantastic creatures, thanks to which you will strengthen your army and gain new, valuable skills. Collect resources for development, strengthen your units and their defenses, and expand your territory to always be ready for enemy attack. Explore new places on the many maps available in the game and always be ready for new surprises! Prove that you are the best strategist and become number one!

Don't wait any longer and play Arcane Showdown today!