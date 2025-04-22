Angel's Call Idle is a free computer game set in a fantasy world.

Sign a contract with the legendary dragon on your journey through a huge fantasy world. Summon unique heroes to help you in battle and lead your army. The auto-combat mode will make it easier for you to get valuable items and explore caves even when you are AFK. Explore a rich and unique storyline and complete interesting quests that will draw you into the game world for good.

