Гвардия Света

Guard of Light is a browser-based MMORPG game with a colorful world, monsters and PVP mode. The story begins when the gods of Olympus again could not find a common language and began an endless war among themselves, and our land became the battlefield. As the legends say, only a chosen warrior will be able to end the war with the help of a magical artifact. At the beginning of the game you have to choose one of three classes: a warrior, a magician and an archer, besides that you will have a huge set of mercenaries who will help you during the journey and in the battles that take place in the turn-based system. So do not wait and try to protect the earth from the wrath of the gods!