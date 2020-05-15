GemGagner

Retour au forum Star Conflict

Comment trouvez-vous ce jeu?

AleX8131 avatar

AleX8131

May 15, 2020 at 02:14 PM

Personnellement je ne l'aime pas trop..
samfroze avatar

samfroze

May 15, 2020 at 03:54 PM

j y ai pas encore jouez mais je pense que ce jeu est top a cause de l affiche

individuelles1 avatar

individuelles1

October 15, 2020 at 02:25 PM

envrait MOI aussi j'ai pas jouez mais il est trés reccomandé

shadow012234 avatar

shadow012234

January 24, 2021 at 07:59 PM

moi je le trouve tro bien
phudeptrai3z avatar

phudeptrai3z

January 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM

Phải có bình thường mà tôi không có nhưng xp hơn không ?? Tại sao? Thế còn? trò chơi hay gamehag? envrait MOI aussi j'ai pas jouez mais il est trés reccomandé
Linkado9 avatar

Linkado9

August 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM

Moi j'aime bien ce jeu
quan_cng avatar

quan_cng

November 16, 2021 at 08:56 PM

ok baby ueah kho mo
mar_maryam avatar

mar_maryam

February 8, 2023 at 05:38 AM

ج: أنا أتطلع إلى لعب هذه اللعبة! أنها ممتعة ومثيرة بسبب الملصق الجميل.
ilyas_ilyas6 avatar

ilyas_ilyas6

November 10, 2023 at 09:04 AM

لة جيدة
Louxio avatar

Louxio

January 3, 2024 at 01:49 AM

Salut le jeu en soi est bien mais il me bloque pour la 3 e quete de faire 15 victoire, les 2 premier ont etait valider mais la 3 e quete me disent qu e je ne suis pas sur un nouveau compte. Il faut que je recreer un nouveau compte pour tous recommencer et les satisfaire??
minh_bnh_tengiketao avatar

minh_bnh_tengiketao

September 14, 2024 at 10:41 AM

game hay nhất là tôi đã từng chơi

