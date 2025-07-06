Which meta decks are strong right now in Clash Royale?

Tank beatdown decks featuring Golem or Giant paired with Night Witch are still viable in ladder play.
Royal Hogs chip decks with Heal Spirit and Bats can consistently apply pressure on both lanes.
Elegant siege decks using XBow or Mortar dominate in controlled matches with proper placement.
Mega Knight P.E.K.K.A bridge spam decks offer high defense and sudden counter attacks.
Balloon Hog decks have gained popularity due to their potential for aerial tower damage.
Choose one meta deck and practice it until you know all card interactions and timing.