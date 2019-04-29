Rain

TROPICO 6 – THE BEST OF TROPICO? (REVIEW)

sparrow94 avatar

sparrow94

April 29, 2019 at 03:31 PM

The time has come for early holidays and return to the Caribbean islands in another attempt to establish a nation called Tropico. The sixth sequel of this city-builder series has a new developer that did'n have an easy task. In addition to the unique atmosphere, the previous sequels of the Tropico series were affordable enough, and yet complex enough to play for long time into the night. Tropico 6 brings some novelties to Tropico 5, but the question is whether they are sufficient to justify its existence.

NOTICE: Reupload requested by Gamehag support!



vts5M96dWODhDxxIHfg1sge4lQCo1b.jpg

Despite the new developer, Tropico 6 has not lost its identity and its unique charm. This will be obvious to you as soon as you turn on the game and you will be greeted by the trumpet sounds in the silent Caribbean melody. It is still a game that mocks dictatorial regimes and whose satire is woven into every gameplay.

This sequel also offers several modes of gameplay. With a full tutorial, you have 15 missions that, unfortunately, have no story, but they work the same way as previous game campaigns, so they put you in a scenario that limits you in some way, puts you under pressure on something more creative gameplay. In addition, you have a somewhat more relaxed sandbox experience within which you can nudge various parameters - from the amount of money to the frequency of certain events in the game.

HTVkJARgIkjJv5TBiWS2LTzxcxxyvB.jpg

There is also a multiplayer for up to four players who simultaneously build on the same map. Who first reaches a specific goal like the development era, the number of tourists - wins. Such matches can be very entertaining, but there is one problem – there is rarely anyone who is playing multiplayer and his lobby lays "blank" for most of the time.

Whatever mode you play, in each take over the role of a dictator with the aim of turning Tropico from a village with several houses in a full-fledged state that is equally present on the stage of the great world powers. How will you achieve this and how will you progress from the colonial to the modern era is entirely up to you.

The core of the gameplay continues to consist of building buildings that will provide citizens with food, entertainment, health care and protection from crime and war. Homes must be appropriate to their financial class, air must not be polluted and the view beautiful. Of course, it's easier to say than to achieve since Tropico 6 makes it extremely difficult to combine all of the above.

NrHb0SpilUoIcELnjjGCczzeblflvk.jpg

A great novelty and an important aspect to consider is the fact that all citizens of your island are now fully simulated. This means that each of them now functions as a real person. They work from 8 to 16, go home, sleep, and travel physically from location to location. Apart from the added realism, this affects the gameplay. The factories, shops and various other buildings will produce raw materials and provide their services only during working hours, when workers are physically fit.

Given the above, and the fact that Tropico 6 has the largest map in the series - the efficiency and speed of passenger transport and traffic infrastructure becomes more important than ever. In this regard, with the car, Tropico 6 adds bridges, tunnels, trams, buses and harbors to enable fast passenger transport from point A to point B.

2W9NMZmMPuaHeoSCnKaXoHo9Rtj3Xe.jpg

Success in Tropico 6 means juggling the many needs of your citizenship and faction. You will often have to specialize in something because all the action in the game with a positive effect also has a negative effect. For example, factories may provide a lot of jobs and produce a particular product, but will raise environmental pollution. Military buildings will protect you from firing or attacking other states, but will reduce civil liberties in a nearby area.

In that sense, Tropico has a welcome addon in the form of maps that are now sealed off by several islands. Given this need to focus on certain aspects of development, more islands make it possible to partially divide the themes into a whole and better aesthetics of the city.

The interplay between the building and the mechanics of the game is very contagious and is constantly being played for "little more" gameplay. You always have some segment of islands that can be more efficient, more beautiful, or more convenient. For example, an attempt to move commercial and industrial buildings from a residential part of the city will disturb every time your citizens. As much as you build roads, subways and bus lines, they will always want to settle close to their workplace.

9aHuDjHMtu4n6KCdvxZG1Se3t4sul5.jpg

Also, if you don't provide an adequate place to live, they will build unpleasant wood shacks that will not only break the perfect vision of your island paradise but will also result in their general dissatisfaction. If you build a residential building, this will bring you back along a series of fun, security, freedom, and so on, which means that any expansion of the city needs to be well planned if you do not want trouble in the sky.

The economic-social loop is not overly complicated - while it works. Namely, the game lacks a display of more detailed information when something goes wrong. Even though you have a handy folder that shows how well people meet certain needs, this is usually not enough.

t4F17JxCgGR2YpXu1LvHcIxEgRn4QX.jpg

Slow, methodical approach and attempt to plan a regular disaster of a natural disaster, but also factions that bring an extra layer of concern to your El Presidente. Although diplomatic mechanics are very simple, juggling with factions is a significant part of the game that often affects gameplay time. Like little children, local capitalists, militarists and socialists, as well as international actors such as China, Russia, the United States will contingently ask you something. Build this building, enter into a trade agreement with us, increase this statistic.

By using constitutional provisions and laws you can define what state you want to create. The one in which only wealthy citizens can vote and where are under full state supervision covering all their medical expenses, but ask them to start working for 12 years? Why not? The combination is indeed a lot and the part of the magic of each new mandate is the possibility of experimenting with a new set of constitutional provisions.

The game also features several mechanics that can further ease your life. The Broker gives you the ability to make payments better with relationships with other countries, set the results of your choice, or get to some technology earlier. You also have a pirate crew that can steal your money, steal people, steal the Statue of Liberty and other world wonders.

Vj8UJa7psxxWQRYf18N8gNCQAZ15HW.jpg

Conclusion:

Tropico 6 is one of the most affordable city builders with a multitude of mechanics. Most of them are directly taken from the previous sequels, but there are some tiny novelties that ultimately have not significantly affected the gameplay. In that regard, I had a feeling that this was actually the compilation of "best of Tropics" or some kind of dumped DLC.

It is still the best Tropico in the series whose gameplay loops form a fun entity that has the potential to keep you awake long into the night. Yes, it is a type of game that can not significantly deviate from the established formula, but this incremental improvement will make it difficult to attract players who are not fans of the series yet, despite the addictive nature.
WolfgangBlech2 avatar

WolfgangBlech2

April 29, 2019 at 07:51 PM

Jermislv avatar

Jermislv

April 29, 2019 at 11:08 PM

Is this game in Gamehag rewards?
sparrow94 avatar

sparrow94

April 29, 2019 at 11:21 PM

Yes it is! The current price of the game is 22,599 soul gems.

Cheers
maclee avatar

maclee

April 30, 2019 at 07:43 AM

it is really a good article good job
maclee avatar

maclee

April 30, 2019 at 07:46 AM

i like this game this game is awesome
MrChillFaceO_O avatar

MrChillFaceO_O

April 30, 2019 at 03:45 PM

Good job man!
cyrone_brenzuela avatar

cyrone_brenzuela

May 1, 2019 at 08:17 AM

XXMAXIM_KINGXX avatar

XXMAXIM_KINGXX

May 15, 2019 at 05:21 PM

n4k_ avatar

n4k_

May 15, 2019 at 07:04 PM

Wow what a nice game
daivip0909 avatar

daivip0909

May 15, 2019 at 07:34 PM

daivip0909 avatar

daivip0909

May 15, 2019 at 07:34 PM

daivip0909 avatar

daivip0909

May 15, 2019 at 07:34 PM

daivip0909 avatar

daivip0909

May 15, 2019 at 07:34 PM

daivip0909 avatar

daivip0909

May 15, 2019 at 07:34 PM

daivip0909 avatar

daivip0909

May 15, 2019 at 07:35 PM

pocketomesh avatar

pocketomesh

May 15, 2019 at 07:35 PM

Nice game.Going to try this out.
Shadow087 avatar

Shadow087

May 15, 2019 at 11:02 PM

This game looks kinda fun.
Tomoygt avatar

Tomoygt

May 15, 2019 at 11:57 PM

maclee avatar

maclee

May 16, 2019 at 11:27 AM

this game look grate but im not play it
killua09 avatar

killua09

May 16, 2019 at 12:42 PM

what game is that?
Factriot avatar

Factriot

May 16, 2019 at 01:16 PM

it will take a long time
12alry avatar

12alry

May 16, 2019 at 01:18 PM

nice game its sooooooooooooooo good
KysCyka avatar

KysCyka

May 18, 2019 at 05:25 PM

This game looks great! So sad I don't have any money rn

Popoloa avatar

Popoloa

May 18, 2019 at 06:37 PM

looking very good
ghost60 avatar

ghost60

May 18, 2019 at 08:31 PM

this game requires patience lol but i like it
maclee avatar

maclee

May 18, 2019 at 09:32 PM

this game look grate i will try it today
RobFromFinland avatar

RobFromFinland

May 18, 2019 at 11:06 PM

tropico is like cities skylines but for like tropical cities its cool
Jyrraxis avatar

Jyrraxis

May 18, 2019 at 11:11 PM

I don't know that game
Fraudience avatar

Fraudience

May 19, 2019 at 01:48 AM

pocketomesh avatar

pocketomesh

May 20, 2019 at 08:08 PM

That's a really nice game.
Pikatheduck avatar

Pikatheduck

May 21, 2019 at 06:26 AM

Looks nice! I'm definately gonna give it a shot.

MuuGii12345 avatar

MuuGii12345

May 21, 2019 at 07:15 AM

nice its look game
roio avatar

roio

May 22, 2019 at 09:17 AM

Very good tropico to talk about
Namyeluzzz avatar

Namyeluzzz

May 24, 2019 at 07:18 PM

Looks nice! I think it is good game
Tomasfuk74 avatar

Tomasfuk74

June 5, 2019 at 07:47 PM

Yes it"s best tropico.
Beekelz avatar

Beekelz

June 5, 2019 at 07:58 PM

i WANT TO JOIN THAT GAME
Beekelz avatar

Beekelz

June 5, 2019 at 07:58 PM

cAN I JOIN THAT GAME
Beekelz avatar

Beekelz

June 5, 2019 at 07:58 PM

How to download that?

Beekelz avatar

Beekelz

June 5, 2019 at 07:59 PM

tHANK YOU FOR THIS GAME

