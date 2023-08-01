Ivan Ershov
warpath: time played

ookiichan avatar

ookiichan

August 1, 2023 at 12:53 AM

where does it show how much time i've played in warpath ?
dino_slayr_dino_slayr avatar

dino_slayr_dino_slayr

August 1, 2023 at 02:17 AM

yea where does it say how many hours I have ???
Andmartin3z avatar

Andmartin3z

August 13, 2023 at 01:00 PM

never played it but i would assume they are speaking about on windows there may be achievement that gets unlocked after playing 2 hours straight or maybe after logged 2 hours in game total. then you screensgot that achievement.
greeny55five avatar

greeny55five

August 16, 2023 at 12:55 AM

There is no achievement, I took a picture of my account and it didn't go through.
oliver_d avatar

oliver_d

August 23, 2023 at 01:03 AM

If you send an image of the full screen centered on your base, that's considered enough proof as long as you've advanced far enough, as far as I know. It worked for me.
particle avatar

particle

December 28, 2023 at 03:03 PM

If you go to clipboard, daily mission, it should show activity with a number, im guessing thi sis your playtime, havent confirmed anything yet

