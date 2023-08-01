warpath: time played

where does it show how much time i've played in warpath ?
yea where does it say how many hours I have ???
never played it but i would assume they are speaking about on windows there may be achievement that gets unlocked after playing 2 hours straight or maybe after logged 2 hours in game total. then you screensgot that achievement.
There is no achievement, I took a picture of my account and it didn't go through.
If you send an image of the full screen centered on your base, that's considered enough proof as long as you've advanced far enough, as far as I know. It worked for me.
If you go to clipboard, daily mission, it should show activity with a number, im guessing thi sis your playtime, havent confirmed anything yet