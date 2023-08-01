warpath: time played

ookiichan where does it show how much time i've played in warpath ?

dino_slayr_dino_slayr yea where does it say how many hours I have ???

Andmartin3z never played it but i would assume they are speaking about on windows there may be achievement that gets unlocked after playing 2 hours straight or maybe after logged 2 hours in game total. then you screensgot that achievement.

greeny55five There is no achievement, I took a picture of my account and it didn't go through.

oliver_d If you send an image of the full screen centered on your base, that's considered enough proof as long as you've advanced far enough, as far as I know. It worked for me.