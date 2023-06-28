Are you one of those people who hack Roblox? Or do you want to be one? Here is your article!

Why would I hack Roblox?



Like in every game, Roblox knows exploiters. But before you continue: there is a difference between exploiters and hackers! Hackers are people who really change the software, but exploiters only just use a bug in the software to get nice stuff. So that's the answer, people exploit Roblox just for the free items. There are a lot of exploit scripts, going from flying to infinite coins. People just like to be better than others, and some want it real fast. So that's why people exploit.



How big is the chance to get caught?



Not even that big, a lot of people who play Roblox have experience with being banned, but Roblox almost never bans the correct ones... Because exploiters can go invisible! If you just hack client side Roblox can't do anything, but you can get some nice free rewards/fun. Roblox does catch some exploiters, but only if the exploiters use serverside scripts. So if you're going to hack: never use server side scripts. Also just don't do stuff like kill aura, it's dumb and people will report you immediatly.



What are some exploits you can use?



First: I support it if you don't hack! It's just not fun. But if you do want to you can use JJSploit, Arceus X or Fluxus.



How do they work?



Most scripts work because they add client side scripts in the game that the server can't see, then you can modify everything just from that one client side script. It is kinda genius (I gotta admit). If you want to make your own scripts, and you want it to look fancy, I would recommend to make a GUI with only localscripts in Roblox Studio and use a GUI to Lua converter. But like I said before, it's not nice or funny at all. All players will hate you for it.



What is your opinion?



You probably already saw it, but I really don't support it. I did make my own hacks, but that was just for this article. Don't even try to ask whether you can use it, because you can't. I already got two accounts banned for it, so really just don't. The account we're banned because I made some serverside OP scripts like kill and kick, it was kinda funny. No, it wasn't. Everyone got mad at me and I got reported so many times it's just not okay anymore. SO DON'T EXPLOIT GUYS!



