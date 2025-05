Is Fortnite good or bad for kids?

TheAmazingEpiker Lately, I have seen many kids play Fortnite. Although they didn't know much to do, it can still be bad for them. What do you guys think?

thu_htoo_aung The game's actually kinda good but its the community Im worried about.Most of it's just so topic. I see 8yr olds swearing and saying redacted words and it is quite addictive so like playing for a short time a day seems ok for me

xSkySya the community is bad so ppl kinda hate it, but fortnite's pretty cool so fortnite is half good and bad, ig??

andreainspired My kid (14) played Fornite so much during quarantine that he kind of "graduated" off of it, felt boring after all that time--but he totally DID become a darn PRO! I didn't SEE any bad comments from the community, however I'll admit I wasn't sitting by him every second. I thought Fortnite was kind of cool becuase of the LIVE events--I watched a few and it WAS a little exciting (even for a mom) to see the celebrity "performances" on Fortnite

nilikiller Fortnite is good, because they can keep contact to friends and play

teja1 anything over a certain limit can be addicting. Same is with every game

hz_nbn this is nice game

hz_nbn i play this game 27/27 and i am very happy

Skorkhina Game is good for kids, problem is time on pc spending.

NiceBlobvisje good





bodhi_sugano It depends on how they react to playing

Skorkhina Is ok for kids about 12 years!

sparkwa this is nice game





gorkidoki it's okay if you limit the time they spend for it

IceKaloBG21 i think this game i very good for kids!

bodhi_sugano1 Its good for kids as long as they have limits

bodhi_sugano1 They should be monitored

Maximaliat kid is intoxicated

blu_mirabel Kids love this game but I don;t

uuiztrr4 this game is bad for kids





uuiztrr4 i dont like this game

ahmad1gamer1 i hate this game I hate this game because it has become a professional gamer

So naturally, kids don't want to be called a noob

So the child spends a lot of time playing the game

It also encourages spending money on unnecessary things(skin,v-bucks, dances, emotes, poleaxe)

Most importantly, children are no longer having fun.

As much as they find an opportunity to show off their professional game or what they have (skin,v-bucks, dances, emotes, poleaxe)

So I see it as work, not a game.

Mahdidotnet really kid?!

fion_santelli i think it can be pretty bad considering its about shooting, and because its online kids can be exposed to adult content

Mobile_KID fortnite is good for kids

robloxgamersss good het not?

robloxgamersss i mean why not kids can play roo

yashreyli its childish what do u think lol

yashreyli LOSER FRESH LAZAR SYPHER NINJA

SupremoBoii good.

ayilan_games Idk Lots of them actually play I would say it would be good for kids but they should not constantly play fortnite than its not good for kids.