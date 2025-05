Which Season was the best?

AsapSharona Just want to know ur opinions

tudiwastaken I'd say season 1 or 2 from chapter 2 bcs u can fish and i love it,but thats just an opinion,ofc

hyperpop season 1 and season 3

harlesv season 1-3 of the first thing for me. Just got toxic after that.

mk0402 I think season 6 is nice.

Ayoitsmarty I dont know.



Crit1cal Season X, Season 4, Season 2 chapter 2





Sqnty_kun season 6 to season X

Jashandeep0308 none was good and game is not good

Headinthebed Season 3 Baby!!!!





raghda_elewa season 3 bro

OSAS2021 Season 7 it was the best.

Skorkhina Season 5 was good for me.

TristanPlayz01 Season 4 is good to me

Movix season 1was good for me

Rahul37 SEASON 7 was good and I loved it

noamthe_golem

Season X, Season 4, Season 2 chapter 2



noamthe_golem none was good and game is not good





SoulEyeGaming The avengers season was the best





Ricardoneverdead Bruhhh





Ricardoneverdead I am so handsome

Ricardoneverdead Fornite is for kids

Skorkhina season 6 to season X

DILJAYOT yes I did but not that late I think I was a bit sad lol lol sorry bro bro I’m

legitNYH12 my fav is season 2

legitNYH12 because i win ez because is new game





said12342332 i plaz fortnite im levle 125 i got galexsy skin

TaxemicBooch496 my fav was season one, but this stuff looks cool!

http://fumacrom.com/1GihT



GAYNESS season 3 chapter 1





Prav768 my favorite season is season 7

yyeman the season where nobody was a sweat

thomas_parker It's subjective, in my opinion, but many fans believe Season X to be the best because of its unique features and events.

TheHalfBunny season 4 was the most iconic one, for sure

What_The_Heck either season 2 or 4

thomas_parker Season X stands out as the best Fortnite season in our opinion. Its one-of-a-kind combination of historic places, creative mechanics, and different difficulties made for a compelling experience. Each season offers something fresh to the table, but Season X's mix of past and future remains a popular favorite.

Lapiniio gotta be season 3

Battle pass was the best as well as the map, graphics and mechanics

timutime14 Season 1 chapter1