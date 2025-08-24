How do I host a modded Minecraft server?

You’ll want to use a host that supports custom modpacks like Apex, ScalaCube, or Shockbyte.
Modded servers need more RAM and CPU, so get a plan with at least 4GB.
CurseForge lets you export your modpack to install on a remote server easily.
Use FTP tools like FileZilla to upload configs, mods, and server files.
Whitelist your server while testing to avoid performance issues from visitors.
Make sure everyone has the exact same mods and versions installed.
Some hosts even pre-install FTB or Technic packs with one click.