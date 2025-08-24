How do I host a modded Minecraft server?

GemEarn

mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank icon😂😂😂: ...
novice rank iconkpwa_: Added you on discord
novice rank icon192257208: Hahaha
novice rank icon114514: This is my XBOX username
novice rank icon114514: FilthyBug142331
novice rank icon114514: Add me on Xbox
novice rank icon114514: Doomed, no telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My username
novice rank iconkpwa_: @kpwa233
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My Discord has a problem
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank icon929413169: 11
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconkpwa_: I logged out of Discord, wait a moment
SystemGamehag: 19 users received Gem71 from the Rain.
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: This is my Discord name
novice rank icon114514: exquisite_moose_24575
novice rank icon114514: No Q, do you have discord?
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on Q
novice rank iconkpwa_: 3813820965
novice rank icon114514: discord private chat
novice rank iconTraveler114514: More than 100 people watching (
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconluckingchild: Don't use nodes randomly
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: v2ray or clash node
novice rank iconluckingchild: wtf
novice rank icon114514: Send it out in base64, please
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank iconTraveler114514: I built them myself ()
novice rank iconTraveler114514: eee
novice rank iconkpwa_: I have a node that can be accessed
novice rank icon114514: Where to find a clean tz
novice rank iconkpwa_: A cleaner tz is fine
novice rank icon114514: What is a tun virtual network card
novice rank iconluckingchild: No problem with 114514?
novice rank iconTraveler114514: It should be possible to enable the Tun virtual network card, right?
novice rank icon929413169: Pure VPN
novice rank iconluckingchild: No ladder works
novice rank iconluckingchild: Useless, unless you can connect directly
novice rank icon114514: How do I open primesurveys? Please give a swift and thorough explanation.
novice rank icon929413169: ()
novice rank iconhanzemo: Your identity outside is always given by yourself ()
novice rank icon114514: student
How do I host a modded Minecraft server?

EpicReload54 avatar

EpicReload54

August 24, 2025 at 11:55 PM

You’ll want to use a host that supports custom modpacks like Apex, ScalaCube, or Shockbyte.
Quick_Killz avatar

Quick_Killz

August 25, 2025 at 07:15 AM

Modded servers need more RAM and CPU, so get a plan with at least 4GB.
TomFlash5 avatar

TomFlash5

August 25, 2025 at 11:05 AM

CurseForge lets you export your modpack to install on a remote server easily.
FireSee_er avatar

FireSee_er

August 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Use FTP tools like FileZilla to upload configs, mods, and server files.
SkyJet73 avatar

SkyJet73

August 26, 2025 at 08:04 PM

Whitelist your server while testing to avoid performance issues from visitors.
SocksDe_cksD avatar

SocksDe_cksD

August 27, 2025 at 04:01 AM

Make sure everyone has the exact same mods and versions installed.
Sn1_3r9919 avatar

Sn1_3r9919

August 27, 2025 at 05:37 PM

Some hosts even pre-install FTB or Technic packs with one click.

