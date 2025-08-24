How do I host a modded Minecraft server?

EpicReload54 You’ll want to use a host that supports custom modpacks like Apex, ScalaCube, or Shockbyte.

Quick_Killz Modded servers need more RAM and CPU, so get a plan with at least 4GB.

TomFlash5 CurseForge lets you export your modpack to install on a remote server easily.

FireSee_er Use FTP tools like FileZilla to upload configs, mods, and server files.

SkyJet73 Whitelist your server while testing to avoid performance issues from visitors.

SocksDe_cksD Make sure everyone has the exact same mods and versions installed.