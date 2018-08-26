Made fake Email to Try VBucks Scams

I don't understand how anyone falls for them, they're so... so obvious that they're fake.
I think some people are just not aware of it.
Some people may be too dumb
I dont know I want level up ;-;
The game's fanbase is mostly kids, so it's no surprise they would fall for it. You can get the 'Boogie Down' emote just for enabling 2-factor authentication on your Epic account, that's how bad the situation is. Talking about scams, have you tried the V-bucks rewards in here? Like, how are they supposed to give you the bucks?
Lol dont be such a douche... scams are crime.
Wow. People are just so stupid these days. But watch out scaming is a crime.
I think a lot of it is down to the fact that those types of websites and generators used to work back in the day ****. I used a coin generator for Club Penguin when I was younger so I know some used to work
Most of those "free X" websites are utter scams.
Their are scams how do people even fall for them?
also they hack your account
*** there are like so many people who get scammed