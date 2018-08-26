merilandgarnet
Made fake Email to Try VBucks Scams

utgs123 avatar

utgs123

August 26, 2018 at 11:03 AM

I don't understand how anyone falls for them, they're so... so obvious that they're fake.
Clound12 avatar

Clound12

August 26, 2018 at 02:47 PM

I think some people are just not aware of it.
Youtue avatar

Youtue

August 26, 2018 at 08:31 PM

Some people may be too dumb
PcMasterRace56 avatar

PcMasterRace56

August 28, 2018 at 01:18 PM

kookiekatcat avatar

kookiekatcat

August 29, 2018 at 02:08 AM

its so obvious
retropaint avatar

retropaint

August 30, 2018 at 06:07 PM

The game's fanbase is mostly kids, so it's no surprise they would fall for it. You can get the 'Boogie Down' emote just for enabling 2-factor authentication on your Epic account, that's how bad the situation is. Talking about scams, have you tried the V-bucks rewards in here? Like, how are they supposed to give you the bucks?
kebybg avatar

kebybg

August 30, 2018 at 06:08 PM

Lol dont be such a douche... scams are crime.

thenoobkiller2 avatar

thenoobkiller2

August 31, 2018 at 11:45 AM

Wow. People are just so stupid these days. But watch out scaming is a crime.
getoffthisplanet avatar

getoffthisplanet

August 31, 2018 at 03:09 PM

I think a lot of it is down to the fact that those types of websites and generators used to work back in the day ****. I used a coin generator for Club Penguin when I was younger so I know some used to work
Refff avatar

Refff

October 23, 2019 at 07:09 PM

bruh.


Refff avatar

Refff

October 23, 2019 at 07:09 PM

yeet



dogium avatar

dogium

October 24, 2019 at 06:01 PM

Most of those "free X" websites are utter scams.
Ale300855 avatar

Ale300855

October 25, 2019 at 03:00 AM

Their are scams how do people even fall for them?

awesomegamer3894 avatar

awesomegamer3894

October 25, 2019 at 06:16 PM

all generators are fake
awesomegamer3894 avatar

awesomegamer3894

October 25, 2019 at 06:17 PM

also they hack your account
*** there are like so many people who get scammed

