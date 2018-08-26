Made fake Email to Try VBucks Scams

utgs123 I don't understand how anyone falls for them, they're so... so obvious that they're fake.

Clound12 I think some people are just not aware of it.

Youtue Some people may be too dumb

Robin077 give my a code

Jessicagamer123 I dont know I want level up ;-;

kookiekatcat its so obvious

retropaint The game's fanbase is mostly kids, so it's no surprise they would fall for it. You can get the 'Boogie Down' emote just for enabling 2-factor authentication on your Epic account, that's how bad the situation is. Talking about scams, have you tried the V-bucks rewards in here? Like, how are they supposed to give you the bucks?

kebybg Lol dont be such a douche... scams are crime.





thenoobkiller2 Wow. People are just so stupid these days. But watch out scaming is a crime.

getoffthisplanet I think a lot of it is down to the fact that those types of websites and generators used to work back in the day ****. I used a coin generator for Club Penguin when I was younger so I know some used to work

dogium Most of those "free X" websites are utter scams.

Ale300855 Their are scams how do people even fall for them?





awesomegamer3894 all generators are fake