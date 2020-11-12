Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Are pizzas hot pockets ?

mr_plague616 avatar

mr_plague616

November 12, 2020 at 10:46 AM

Yo, i don't know you guys but sometimes me and my dumb mf friends start arguing bout stuff... Mostly pointless and end up in us arguing about something way stupider. Just want to ask yall something. Can a pizza be considered as a hot pocket? We have been arguing the whole afternoon and i have 5 people that vouch for Pizzas just being pizzas and not hot pockets and 2 that say that pizzas are hot pockets ... help
ValorantPlayer avatar

ValorantPlayer

November 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM

Nope how can pizzas even be hot pockets xD
mr_plague616 avatar

mr_plague616

November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM

THATS WHAT I MEAN BRO wellp now we 6 /2 XD
flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 12, 2020 at 01:19 PM

there pretty hot but not a pocket XDD
DaPentagon avatar

DaPentagon

November 12, 2020 at 01:28 PM

i dont see how thats possible

Trippi3R3dd avatar

Trippi3R3dd

November 13, 2020 at 07:23 PM

All pizzas are hot pocketss duh.
Trippi3R3dd avatar

Trippi3R3dd

November 13, 2020 at 07:24 PM

PIZZA IS A **** HOT POCKET.
DoeJohn avatar

DoeJohn

November 14, 2020 at 01:49 AM

I do not believe a pizza could be considered a Hot Pocket. A Hot Pocket is a dough crust shaped into a sort of loaf that is filled with... whatever. Therefore, a pizza is not a Hot Pocket.
nadia_odeh avatar

nadia_odeh

November 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM

i dont think so
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 14, 2020 at 09:55 PM

Honestly I'm not sure I understand exactly what a hot pocket is, but a pizza is flat with stuff on top of it, it is not a pocket. That doesn't make sense.
NotMyRealName avatar

NotMyRealName

November 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM

can be if your creative
