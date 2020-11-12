Are pizzas hot pockets ?

Yo, i don't know you guys but sometimes me and my dumb mf friends start arguing bout stuff... Mostly pointless and end up in us arguing about something way stupider. Just want to ask yall something. Can a pizza be considered as a hot pocket? We have been arguing the whole afternoon and i have 5 people that vouch for Pizzas just being pizzas and not hot pockets and 2 that say that pizzas are hot pockets ... help
Nope how can pizzas even be hot pockets xD
THATS WHAT I MEAN BRO wellp now we 6 /2 XD
there pretty hot but not a pocket XDD
i dont see how thats possible
All pizzas are hot pocketss duh.
PIZZA IS A **** HOT POCKET.
I do not believe a pizza could be considered a Hot Pocket. A Hot Pocket is a dough crust shaped into a sort of loaf that is filled with... whatever. Therefore, a pizza is not a Hot Pocket.
Honestly I'm not sure I understand exactly what a hot pocket is, but a pizza is flat with stuff on top of it, it is not a pocket. That doesn't make sense.