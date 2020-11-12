Are pizzas hot pockets ?

mr_plague616 Yo, i don't know you guys but sometimes me and my dumb mf friends start arguing bout stuff... Mostly pointless and end up in us arguing about something way stupider. Just want to ask yall something. Can a pizza be considered as a hot pocket? We have been arguing the whole afternoon and i have 5 people that vouch for Pizzas just being pizzas and not hot pockets and 2 that say that pizzas are hot pockets ... help

ValorantPlayer Nope how can pizzas even be hot pockets xD

mr_plague616 THATS WHAT I MEAN BRO wellp now we 6 /2 XD

flowerisa there pretty hot but not a pocket XDD

DaPentagon i dont see how thats possible





Trippi3R3dd All pizzas are hot pocketss duh.

Trippi3R3dd PIZZA IS A **** HOT POCKET.

DoeJohn I do not believe a pizza could be considered a Hot Pocket. A Hot Pocket is a dough crust shaped into a sort of loaf that is filled with... whatever. Therefore, a pizza is not a Hot Pocket.

nadia_odeh i dont think so

ghostish Honestly I'm not sure I understand exactly what a hot pocket is, but a pizza is flat with stuff on top of it, it is not a pocket. That doesn't make sense.

