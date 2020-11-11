No Task Accepting AGAIN

crismuzik
crismuzik
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem20
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem70
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
blonwon
blonwon
Gem45
Merida
Merida
Gem57
blonwon
blonwon
Gem25
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem4,200
aidan
aidan
Gem350
aidan
aidan
Gem420
Radek Michalcak
Radek Michalcak
Gem196
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Rain

Gem9

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ???
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: does typing increase level
unranked rank iconNork zo: idk
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to One Piece H5

No Task Accepting AGAIN

PoOlBoY avatar

PoOlBoY

November 11, 2020 at 06:22 PM

New Account Created, Never Played this Game, but Task was Rejected, "It Wasnt a New Account". Hä???? This Sucks. And There is no Chance to Contact Any Support. Just The **** Misty Bot, That is No Help!!! Hey Support. Is there Anybody That Can Really Help for Things like That? There Are Hundreds of People on This Site, They Have the Same Problem with Some Games. And U Know That. But U Do Nothing to Clear This.... And It would be Very Nice, when we had a chance to Make The Rejected Task again or to Send the Screenshots again, for a secon or third Proofing/Check from U. Thats All!!!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

No Task Accepting AGAIN - One Piece H5 Forum on Gamehag