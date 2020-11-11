How long do you spend in the first task?

eudooakiimx How long do you spend in the first task?

mike95di where is the number of winnings in game

?



TryhardKirby First task doesn't take too long. Each game is 1-3 min and you will win about 50-70% of your games.





TryhardKirby You can see the amount of wins by going to mission, medals and then you will see "x out of 100 games"

Scrotozzi doesn't take long



virgilzew What i need to screenshot at the first task ?





MaxyPower this game is boring but i want the sg