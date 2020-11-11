How long do you spend in the first task?
where is the number of winnings in game
?
First task doesn't take too long. Each game is 1-3 min and you will win about 50-70% of your games.
You can see the amount of wins by going to mission, medals and then you will see "x out of 100 games"
What i need to screenshot at the first task ?
this game is boring but i want the sg
It does not take that much of time. You may lose because you are trying to complete the task as soon as you can without understanding the mechanics of the game to play it properly. The game is fun to me.