How long do you spend in the first task?

eudooakiimx avatar

eudooakiimx

November 11, 2020 at 05:24 PM

How long do you spend in the first task?
mike95di avatar

mike95di

November 11, 2020 at 07:33 PM

where is the number of winnings in game
?
TryhardKirby avatar

TryhardKirby

November 12, 2020 at 12:19 AM

First task doesn't take too long. Each game is 1-3 min and you will win about 50-70% of your games.

TryhardKirby avatar

TryhardKirby

November 12, 2020 at 12:20 AM

You can see the amount of wins by going to mission, medals and then you will see "x out of 100 games"
Scrotozzi avatar

Scrotozzi

November 12, 2020 at 04:15 AM

doesn't take long
virgilzew avatar

virgilzew

November 12, 2020 at 05:25 PM

What i need to screenshot at the first task ?

MaxyPower avatar

MaxyPower

November 19, 2020 at 06:01 PM

this game is boring but i want the sg
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

November 20, 2020 at 06:01 PM

It does not take that much of time. You may lose because you are trying to complete the task as soon as you can without understanding the mechanics of the game to play it properly. The game is fun to me.
