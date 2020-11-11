Among Us Question

Oliver25 What was the most unlucky thing that happened to you as a imposter?

AnduRo got voted out for no reason , everyone just trusted the guy and i got kicked out



the guy who voted me out likely had hacks that told him that i was impostor

Scorpio777 Accidently opened up a vent on my first game as an imposter in front of someone... you can imagine what happened after that :laughing:



fatunicorn1101 i killed white infront of green by accident haha

Bradleygauthier I vented on accident in front of about 6 people. got voted out afterwards.

bravowolf Killed a guy and someone was standing behind him and couldnt see he was there. Like he stood there maybe trolling with me.

LittleAceDragon Hmmm... let me think... Most unlucky thing that happened to me as imposter is being imposter. I hate it... I don't like killing people and lying to my friends when we're in call on discord. I like being crewmate. You just run around and do tasks and maybe get killed :D

mop__pvprocom ppl in this game are dumb, like they vote you off bcs you look sus... Nothing else just sus