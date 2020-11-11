Among Us Question

What was the most unlucky thing that happened to you as a imposter?
got voted out for no reason , everyone just trusted the guy and i got kicked out
the guy who voted me out likely had hacks that told him that i was impostor
Accidently opened up a vent on my first game as an imposter in front of someone... you can imagine what happened after that :laughing:
i killed white infront of green by accident haha
I vented on accident in front of about 6 people. got voted out afterwards.
Killed a guy and someone was standing behind him and couldnt see he was there. Like he stood there maybe trolling with me.
Hmmm... let me think... Most unlucky thing that happened to me as imposter is being imposter. I hate it... I don't like killing people and lying to my friends when we're in call on discord. I like being crewmate. You just run around and do tasks and maybe get killed :D
ppl in this game are dumb, like they vote you off bcs you look sus... Nothing else just sus
They do be like, This guy is sus af lets vote him off, and others in the group be like OK.