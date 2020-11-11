crismuzik
Muhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
skrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
PaulTran: it's so hot
Phanupong: @kre_tingr5673
3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
aidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
Esteban: lol
KilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
PaulTran: thanks so much
Swirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
hanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Ferrason Andreaa: Good
Joni 777: HHH
Joshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
Charlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
Charlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
Charlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
Charlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
Charlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
Charlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
Charlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
Dkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
Milo: hey
2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
Milo: hey
KilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
Ivanna Palomo: ..
Among Us Question

Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

November 11, 2020 at 08:39 AM

What was the most unlucky thing that happened to you as a imposter?
fatihbaba12 avatar

fatihbaba12

November 11, 2020 at 10:57 AM

Hi how are you today?22
AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 25, 2020 at 12:38 AM

got voted out for no reason , everyone just trusted the guy and i got kicked out

the guy who voted me out likely had hacks that told him that i was impostor
Scorpio777 avatar

Scorpio777

November 25, 2020 at 01:38 AM

Accidently opened up a vent on my first game as an imposter in front of someone... you can imagine what happened after that :laughing:
fatunicorn1101 avatar

fatunicorn1101

November 26, 2020 at 10:10 PM

i killed white infront of green by accident haha
Bradleygauthier avatar

Bradleygauthier

November 26, 2020 at 10:29 PM

I vented on accident in front of about 6 people. got voted out afterwards.
bravowolf avatar

bravowolf

November 26, 2020 at 10:33 PM

Killed a guy and someone was standing behind him and couldnt see he was there. Like he stood there maybe trolling with me.
DanutViziteu avatar

DanutViziteu

November 27, 2020 at 12:07 AM

got voted out for no reason?

LittleAceDragon avatar

LittleAceDragon

November 27, 2020 at 12:51 AM

Hmmm... let me think... Most unlucky thing that happened to me as imposter is being imposter. I hate it... I don't like killing people and lying to my friends when we're in call on discord. I like being crewmate. You just run around and do tasks and maybe get killed :D
mop__pvprocom avatar

mop__pvprocom

November 27, 2020 at 01:08 AM

ppl in this game are dumb, like they vote you off bcs you look sus... Nothing else just sus
mop__pvprocom avatar

mop__pvprocom

November 27, 2020 at 01:08 AM

They do be like, This guy is sus af lets vote him off, and others in the group be like OK.

Among Us Question - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag