Kynseed Review - Traidable

crismuzik
crismuzik
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem20
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem70
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
blonwon
blonwon
Gem45
Merida
Merida
Gem57
blonwon
blonwon
Gem25
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem4,200
aidan
aidan
Gem350
aidan
aidan
Gem420
Radek Michalcak
Radek Michalcak
Gem196
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Rain

Gem9

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can i do tasks on mobile emulator?
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Back to From users

Kynseed Review - Traidable

Traidable avatar

Traidable

November 11, 2020 at 03:27 AM

Kynseed is a new life and farming simulation in Early Access on Steam. It focuses on allowing players to journey through multiple generations of of the family tree, and continue playing even after your character grows too old to take care of the farm you upkeep.


Kynseed

Kynseed is a game which starts off quite slow. However, as it is still in Early Access / Alpha build, that is to be expected. The developers are still working on clearing all of the bugs and tweaking the game for all players to have a more enjoyable experience while playing.

Gameplay

Kynseed honestly plays with a nice peaceful atmosphere. However, the controls are quite a bit of work to get used to. The game seems to be developed with the intention of being played with a gamepad/controller. While it is fully functional with a keyboard, something just seems off.

When playing with a controller, the following things tended to bother myself as a regular PC gamers:

- When speaking with an NPC in the game, you have multiple choices. Whether you want to gift them something, speak to them, or so on. To select what you want to do, you drag your mouse in the direction of the choice. It just feel a bit off.

- The running is a bit too slow for my liking. The map is huge, so I feel like the running should be a bit quicker. However, eventually waypoints/teleportation points can be unlocked if you play and explore enough.

ft0Levtcp8f3BmqkMFOiPAaDjeYMWB.png

fHPO5eex3y7hGqIeibT6o8wAYoNGyO.png

Pictured Above: The World Map, and The Local Map of the player's farm.


Graphics

Kynseed has a very beautiful pixelated art style. The pixels are constantly moving, which can throw some people off. However, it fits the atmosphere of the game. A peaceful, yet mysterious valley and village within a large wooded area. The art style is very, very well designed from such a small independent game developer.

There is not too much else to mention regarding the graphics. They fit what the developer was going for, and that should be something to keep in mind.

k9NjWzfwv3HviDiHdfv4kGPCh3z6P4.png

Pictured Above: The player speaks to their father, showing the style of dialogue boxes and pixel graphics.


Sound Design

There is a very specific style of sound/music design that is implemented into Kynseed. The beautiful music, paired with the ambient sounds of nature living its life truly immerses the player into the world the developers have created.

If you are a fan of folky, fantasy-style music, this game's soundtrack is definitely for you!


58vl9T2tsDJsnDv3up4V9tq90IAKUp.png

Pictured Above: Kynseed's Inventory System.

Conclusion

When putting a rating out of 10 on Kynseed, it's a very tough decision. The game seems to lack, but that's not in the slightest bit a fault, as it still is extremely early in its development. Though, with the rough-around-the-edges controls, and the lack of fully developed content past the first generator or two, it does require a bit of work before a full, fair rating can be given.

Until then, I, Traidable, will rate Kynseed...

6/10!

dssdsdghhvbnj avatar

dssdsdghhvbnj

November 11, 2020 at 03:43 AM

hfgdfhdgdgfdgujtfrudrur
dssdsdghhvbnj avatar

dssdsdghhvbnj

November 11, 2020 at 03:43 AM

dghhkdkhdhjftdghhgnb
dssdsdghhvbnj avatar

dssdsdghhvbnj

November 11, 2020 at 03:43 AM

hgjlkg;guvhygbkjn,m;j
JkabDev avatar

JkabDev

November 11, 2020 at 05:36 AM

why does my exp wont go up

Traidable avatar

Traidable

November 11, 2020 at 05:37 AM

@JkabDev
You need to either complete tasks that award XP, or comment on games, or similar. Only certain things give you XP.
Bill_ avatar

Bill_

November 11, 2020 at 05:46 AM

well
kondoli avatar

kondoli

November 11, 2020 at 05:58 AM

looks pretty nice for a pixel game!
metinstealevelmarketcom avatar

metinstealevelmarketcom

November 11, 2020 at 11:02 PM

Sa beyler
BruTox1111 avatar

BruTox1111

November 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM

hello
fatihbaba12 avatar

fatihbaba12

November 12, 2020 at 01:39 AM

You should try a game that is easy to pass ow
daboorzar avatar

daboorzar

November 12, 2020 at 05:59 AM

i dont think is soo good game.
kingofthestone avatar

kingofthestone

November 13, 2020 at 01:21 AM

Looks nice might try but you saying walking is slow makes me go like "aaaah"

60x24 avatar

60x24

November 13, 2020 at 05:18 AM

Nice might try this
aira_jhoy_pogosa avatar

aira_jhoy_pogosa

November 13, 2020 at 08:21 AM

nice forums you are the best
aira_jhoy_pogosa avatar

aira_jhoy_pogosa

November 13, 2020 at 08:21 AM

i like it kept going
ps3sairam avatar

ps3sairam

November 13, 2020 at 09:03 AM

i would love to try it! can you give link?
hexotiis avatar

hexotiis

November 14, 2020 at 06:11 AM

it is so a very good game
MtKot1k avatar

MtKot1k

November 14, 2020 at 09:18 AM

Вау не знал
w1koi avatar

w1koi

November 16, 2020 at 01:19 AM

sdhfsfsfsfsfsjfgjf,kglhkgplf ameria ffffff okey ither the afen fffffff
AaDn1sH12 avatar

AaDn1sH12

November 16, 2020 at 02:06 AM

Hii how yall doing
rosamae avatar

rosamae

November 16, 2020 at 02:29 AM

hi i'm new her and don't really understand things so un nice to meet you and i hope we ca be friends:grin::grin:
kondoli avatar

kondoli

November 19, 2020 at 05:03 PM

still looks nice
FlintJ avatar

FlintJ

November 19, 2020 at 05:09 PM

It looks promissable actually
kenyer11100 avatar

kenyer11100

November 19, 2020 at 06:26 PM

hey hello wsup guyz?
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Kynseed Review - Traidable - From users Forum on Gamehag