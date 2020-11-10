It took me two hours to finish the first task.

sjbnzlkbekju It took me two hours to finish the first task.

TryhardKirby Then you must be slow. Just do airbattles.

dekata how much time did you take then/





acceptmyscreenshot my screenshot hasn't even been accepted bruh

bionictitan07 ikr, mine too

21423 Bu oyunu 100 üzerinden 80 puan olarak değerlendireceğim3432



Pureeyyy my got denied. honestly feels so bad man

Scrotozzi same it can take a lot



AnduRo wait untill the 3th one gets denied because yes

wolf165 It took me two hours to finish the first task.

dekata it took me less -about an hour maybe

bigman123456789 It took me about 50 mins to finish my first task

realsupersockmace eh i didn't do it yet cuz i got school