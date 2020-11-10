Underworld Christmas

fomi

Who wouldn't want to celebrate Christmas on early November?



https://fate-go.us/news/?category=NEWS&article=%2Fiframe%2F2020%2F1112_re_underworld%2F



Different from other seasonal events, this one actually is pretty important to the story (of Ereshkigal in particular). So don't skip it. Santa Altera is a good support with NP charge, so get her at all cost. But don't burn your apples early on, because right after this event should be the annual unlimited lotto season, and you'd want to spend apples on that instead.