Me_2

Go to the Roblox website and log into your account Upon logging into Roblox, visit any game and click on the green Play button A pop-up window will appear informing you that Roblox Player is installing Once installed, the game will automatically open Note: A secondary pop-up window may appear asking you to select a program. Select Roblox and confirm. If you select to remember your choice, you will not need to perform this action in the future.