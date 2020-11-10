Are there games you will rather watch than play?

ghostish I think there are a lot of games that I don't personally like playing but I want to experience the story or maybe just find it more entertaining when other people play. The opposite is true too.

محمد_محمد_السيد jello

djkccro Among Us falls in this category for me.



Pureeyyy Among us is one of them ones you need a group of friends to play properly...





Killeraptor20 Fall guys is mine.

risafischa League of Legends because i am bad at it and more than i play it i like YouTubers/streamers to watch how they play it

Oliver25 Like everyone else, among us is a game which is alot more fun to spectate.

MattCoop I prefere to actualy play the game rather than watching, but if there are good players is also fun to watch

muscovy I prefer watching people who play fighting games such as Tekken 7, Soul Calibur 6 etc.





ComradeGolden I prefer watching Minecraft, over playing it.

Ahmet123tv ben genellikle csgo oynayan insanlari izlemeyi seviyorum peki ya sen?

armaanbrar14 Super Mario Kart since i suck at it