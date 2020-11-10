Are there games you will rather watch than play?

I think there are a lot of games that I don't personally like playing but I want to experience the story or maybe just find it more entertaining when other people play. The opposite is true too.
Among Us falls in this category for me.
Among us is one of them ones you need a group of friends to play properly...
League of Legends because i am bad at it and more than i play it i like YouTubers/streamers to watch how they play it
Like everyone else, among us is a game which is alot more fun to spectate.
I prefere to actualy play the game rather than watching, but if there are good players is also fun to watch
I prefer watching people who play fighting games such as Tekken 7, Soul Calibur 6 etc.
I prefer watching Minecraft, over playing it.
ben genellikle csgo oynayan insanlari izlemeyi seviyorum peki ya sen?
Super Mario Kart since i suck at it
i feel like minecraft XD probably cause im not that good at it LOL