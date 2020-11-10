skrt
unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
Are there games you will rather watch than play?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 10, 2020 at 04:21 PM

I think there are a lot of games that I don't personally like playing but I want to experience the story or maybe just find it more entertaining when other people play. The opposite is true too.
محمد_محمد_السيد avatar

محمد_محمد_السيد

November 10, 2020 at 04:24 PM

jello
djkccro avatar

djkccro

November 11, 2020 at 01:06 AM

Among Us falls in this category for me.
Pureeyyy avatar

Pureeyyy

November 11, 2020 at 01:11 AM

Among us is one of them ones you need a group of friends to play properly...

Killeraptor20 avatar

Killeraptor20

November 11, 2020 at 05:00 AM

Fall guys is mine.
risafischa avatar

risafischa

November 11, 2020 at 06:46 AM

League of Legends because i am bad at it and more than i play it i like YouTubers/streamers to watch how they play it
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

November 11, 2020 at 08:33 AM

Like everyone else, among us is a game which is alot more fun to spectate.
MattCoop avatar

MattCoop

November 11, 2020 at 02:49 PM

I prefere to actualy play the game rather than watching, but if there are good players is also fun to watch
muscovy avatar

muscovy

November 11, 2020 at 03:51 PM

I prefer watching people who play fighting games such as Tekken 7, Soul Calibur 6 etc.

ComradeGolden avatar

ComradeGolden

November 11, 2020 at 04:52 PM

I prefer watching Minecraft, over playing it.
Ahmet123tv avatar

Ahmet123tv

November 11, 2020 at 05:02 PM

ben genellikle csgo oynayan insanlari izlemeyi seviyorum peki ya sen?
LiZaTheCrazy1 avatar

LiZaTheCrazy1

November 11, 2020 at 07:48 PM

LiZaTheCrazy1 avatar

LiZaTheCrazy1

November 11, 2020 at 07:49 PM

LiZaTheCrazy1 avatar

LiZaTheCrazy1

November 11, 2020 at 07:49 PM

LiZaTheCrazy1 avatar

LiZaTheCrazy1

November 11, 2020 at 07:50 PM

armaanbrar14 avatar

armaanbrar14

November 11, 2020 at 08:01 PM

Super Mario Kart since i suck at it
flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 12, 2020 at 01:13 PM

i feel like minecraft XD probably cause im not that good at it LOL
