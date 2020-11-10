didnt get rewards

owouser

not all of the rewards are on gamehag, if the site you did the quiz on didnt notifiy them of you doing it/finishing it/clicking on the gamehag link or anything "weird" you might not even get the SG. that makes it very hard for the GH team to be able to do anything for you, I've had this problem in the past myself. just try another task, sorry but likely out of luck on that one