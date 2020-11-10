skrt
didnt get rewards

mo2rza avatar

mo2rza

November 10, 2020 at 04:07 PM

so i completed the quiz but didnt get rewards what up with that? i scored 100 too
GVL_Tech avatar

GVL_Tech

November 10, 2020 at 08:33 PM

i dit the war thunder 5 wins bud they reject it
:disappointed_relieved:
NestiDd avatar

NestiDd

November 10, 2020 at 11:13 PM

just contact gamehag support, very helpful team
NestiDd avatar

NestiDd

November 10, 2020 at 11:13 PM

they will help you bro
Shirrsh059 avatar

Shirrsh059

November 11, 2020 at 09:27 AM

Same thing happened with me too
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 11, 2020 at 05:05 PM

i also completed a quiz a few days ago that didn't credit. It took long too :(
owouser avatar

owouser

November 12, 2020 at 05:15 AM

not all of the rewards are on gamehag, if the site you did the quiz on didnt notifiy them of you doing it/finishing it/clicking on the gamehag link or anything "weird" you might not even get the SG. that makes it very hard for the GH team to be able to do anything for you, I've had this problem in the past myself. just try another task, sorry but likely out of luck on that one
mo2rza avatar

mo2rza

November 12, 2020 at 05:19 AM

well i guess i was unlucky then
