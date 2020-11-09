PaulTran
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
Level 3 Help

Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

November 9, 2020 at 04:47 PM

Alright so alot of people are like AH IM LOSING EXPERIENCE SCAM SCAM I TELL MY MUM. The amount of posts i see on the fourms where its just people saying 'Hello there' or 'Agreed' or in general not contributing to the fourms will effect your level. Now yes, gamehag is a little unfair with the xp cap and pushing people down experience for no reason but in the end you will be rewarded as this site is legitimate. If you dont want to do this then just play games and get xp that way :(
xXLunarXx avatar

xXLunarXx

November 13, 2020 at 08:10 PM

I think you loose your XP if you say hi or hello or whatever like that alone. I think you need to actually talk to a person instead of just doing it for XP. I had this accout for like a day and I am at leavel two and I am going to be at level three soonso I think I am not going to loose my points because if I do I will acutually leave this site
LeXo0 avatar

LeXo0

November 13, 2020 at 08:24 PM

yes but what
TheREALpinkROSE avatar

TheREALpinkROSE

November 13, 2020 at 09:10 PM

ya idk how it works
TheREALpinkROSE avatar

TheREALpinkROSE

November 13, 2020 at 09:12 PM

loooolo


Mahmut1313 avatar

Mahmut1313

November 13, 2020 at 09:48 PM

Mehaba Nasılsınız :D

AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 26, 2020 at 01:19 AM

I lose XP despite not posting spam , idk if my posts are considered "spammy" or what , i whould deff consider them less "spammy" , nonetheless , its really annoying
makashi1 avatar

makashi1

November 26, 2020 at 01:52 AM

funny funny hats funny funny hats
PixelStart avatar

PixelStart

November 26, 2020 at 04:30 AM

4 days untill i become a frog! :c
JennyFurious avatar

JennyFurious

January 21, 2021 at 08:39 AM

I need help here i keep stuck on 51% help pls :c
naserrr avatar

naserrr

January 21, 2021 at 09:38 AM

tulungan nyo ko pano magpa level up mga kuys
naserrr avatar

naserrr

January 21, 2021 at 09:39 AM

hi mga kuys laro oyat roblox
naserrr avatar

naserrr

January 21, 2021 at 09:39 AM

hahahahaha ang cute ko mwehehe
naserrr avatar

naserrr

January 21, 2021 at 09:39 AM

si kyle lang bobo dito hahahaha
naserrr avatar

naserrr

January 21, 2021 at 09:39 AM

ako lang pogi hshshs
naserrr avatar

naserrr

January 21, 2021 at 09:40 AM

si vincent mukang timang hahahaha
Arsalan12 avatar

Arsalan12

January 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM

hi..i also lose some xp dont know why?
fluffyspacecloud avatar

fluffyspacecloud

January 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM

I think you lose XP daily and for that you need to be active
Biottech avatar

Biottech

January 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM

Im level 5 dude is okey i put coments on any content dude
vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM

If you put more than 5 per day thats spamming.
Sancho_michancho avatar

Sancho_michancho

January 21, 2021 at 01:34 PM

im level 1
FoggyMonster avatar

FoggyMonster

August 11, 2021 at 02:50 PM

hey what is the minimum level to claim any games

