stongest character in naruto

notfunny23 maybe momoshiki is strongest

mur4tcbn bus ti scholl

Dany_14_ I can't tell, I haven't played it yet.

Tr_Zeusss kshi hatake

TheBestGuyLV idk about that

kkushagra Definitely Kakashi Hatake, that level of smart brain and brilliant thinking with a Sharingan (or 2) is just deadly against literally anyonene

fuji_kho Watch Narotu Movie

https://tii.ai/Narutomovie



lalipapi0000 this is a bad game dont play it





lalipapi0000 if you play it then you are bad too





jagi112345 kakashi sensei the best :D

jagi112345 I LIKE NARUTO AND KURAMA

ViktorMisi Naruto and kurama being badass:smiley::smiley::smiley::smiley::smiley:

YigitStrahd nerdeymis

istvn_loka Madara Uchiha hands down.

develop456 hi im new

KacperFiklewicz Madara,Hashirama,Naruto,Sasuke,Itachi,Nagato,Pain,Kisame,Guy,Gaara,Minato,Tsunade

mitchell_isdad I don't think anyone can beat Naruto anymore, realistically. In the game, maybe..

ondrardd1 madara

OverBaji in boruto for now probably isshiki or timeskip boruto and kawaki in end of naruto shippuden kaguya is strongest character

Rishy1001 i guess issiki is the strongest in Boruto

freelender Hello :) !





funmoon1388 ....wowiiii

it looks good lol

StixStoxno naruto sucks lol

driadde kaguya is the queen and strongest character



