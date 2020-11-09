PaulTran
Back to Naruto Online

stongest character in naruto

notfunny23 avatar

notfunny23

November 9, 2020 at 01:43 AM

maybe momoshiki is strongest
mur4tcbn avatar

mur4tcbn

December 11, 2020 at 09:28 PM

bus ti scholl
Dany_14_ avatar

Dany_14_

December 12, 2020 at 04:10 AM

I can't tell, I haven't played it yet.
Tr_Zeusss avatar

Tr_Zeusss

December 12, 2020 at 04:48 AM

kshi hatake
TheBestGuyLV avatar

TheBestGuyLV

January 9, 2021 at 01:55 AM

idk about that
kkushagra avatar

kkushagra

April 3, 2021 at 02:57 AM

Definitely Kakashi Hatake, that level of smart brain and brilliant thinking with a Sharingan (or 2) is just deadly against literally anyonene
fuji_kho avatar

fuji_kho

April 3, 2021 at 08:42 AM

Watch Narotu Movie
https://tii.ai/Narutomovie
lalipapi0000 avatar

lalipapi0000

April 11, 2021 at 12:35 AM

this is a bad game dont play it

lalipapi0000 avatar

lalipapi0000

April 11, 2021 at 12:35 AM

if you play it then you are bad too

jagi112345 avatar

jagi112345

April 12, 2021 at 02:45 PM

kakashi sensei the best :D
jagi112345 avatar

jagi112345

April 12, 2021 at 02:47 PM

I LIKE NARUTO AND KURAMA
ViktorMisi avatar

ViktorMisi

April 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM

Naruto and kurama being badass:smiley::smiley::smiley::smiley::smiley:
YigitStrahd avatar

YigitStrahd

May 11, 2021 at 04:24 AM

nerdeymis
istvn_loka avatar

istvn_loka

May 14, 2021 at 09:13 PM

Madara Uchiha hands down.
develop456 avatar

develop456

May 25, 2021 at 04:28 PM

hi im new
KacperFiklewicz avatar

KacperFiklewicz

June 22, 2021 at 05:48 PM

Madara,Hashirama,Naruto,Sasuke,Itachi,Nagato,Pain,Kisame,Guy,Gaara,Minato,Tsunade
mitchell_isdad avatar

mitchell_isdad

June 23, 2021 at 05:05 PM

I don't think anyone can beat Naruto anymore, realistically. In the game, maybe..
ondrardd1 avatar

ondrardd1

July 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM

madara
OverBaji avatar

OverBaji

July 31, 2021 at 11:01 AM

in boruto for now probably isshiki or timeskip boruto and kawaki in end of naruto shippuden kaguya is strongest character
Rishy1001 avatar

Rishy1001

August 1, 2021 at 08:58 PM

i guess issiki is the strongest in Boruto
freelender avatar

freelender

August 7, 2021 at 04:58 PM

Hello :) !

funmoon1388 avatar

funmoon1388

August 17, 2021 at 05:39 PM

....wowiiii
it looks good lol
StixStoxno avatar

StixStoxno

August 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM

naruto sucks lol
driadde avatar

driadde

September 1, 2021 at 05:02 AM

kaguya is the queen and strongest character

TacticalGamer2004 avatar

TacticalGamer2004

September 3, 2021 at 06:17 AM

naruto is strongest i like him
12
