Which is your favourite animated movie/cartoon character?

ghostish Mine is Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. Who is yours?

NiceCockDude Hm i really like meg from hercules shes iconic.

sharamancer i like MLP

lukasogelias Pheanies from phienies and ferb





LittleLostFox Soot sprites or no-face from Studio Ghibli

uselessscreen I will have to answer with spongebob, always in my childhood





Killeraptor20 Spongebob is one of my favorites.

rina_eka doraemon, i think