People downvoting all the posts?

ghostish I've been looking through a lot of threads and I find that often every post has one or 2 downvotes even if the post is good. What gives?

lukasogelias maybe just its a XP thing or something

WUG88 Yeah... I noticed that, myself. I just clicked the thumbs up, as a test. I don't see it being with gaining XP. I clicked thumbs down on a spam post & nothing happened with the XP as well. Maybe it's some of the spammers doing that.... thinking they'll gain XP. :thinking:

dakuwanga Probably just spammers. Though in some cases, I've heard people downvoting comments because they missed the 'report' button.



To be fair, liking or disliking any comments on Gamehag has no real impacts whatsoever.



ghostish I can understand disliking spam or otherwise unhelpful posts, but I've noticed on a lot of threads including this one that all the posts have at least one downvote, which is weird.

