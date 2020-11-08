Rain

People downvoting all the posts?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 8, 2020 at 10:48 PM

I've been looking through a lot of threads and I find that often every post has one or 2 downvotes even if the post is good. What gives?
lukasogelias avatar

lukasogelias

November 9, 2020 at 12:52 AM

maybe just its a XP thing or something
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

November 9, 2020 at 01:57 AM

Yeah... I noticed that, myself. I just clicked the thumbs up, as a test. I don't see it being with gaining XP. I clicked thumbs down on a spam post & nothing happened with the XP as well. Maybe it's some of the spammers doing that.... thinking they'll gain XP. :thinking:
dakuwanga avatar

dakuwanga

November 9, 2020 at 02:18 AM

Probably just spammers. Though in some cases, I've heard people downvoting comments because they missed the 'report' button.

To be fair, liking or disliking any comments on Gamehag has no real impacts whatsoever.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 9, 2020 at 06:43 PM

I can understand disliking spam or otherwise unhelpful posts, but I've noticed on a lot of threads including this one that all the posts have at least one downvote, which is weird.
deleted_1646132389 avatar

deleted_1646132389

November 10, 2020 at 01:11 AM

I always downvote spam comments before reporting them :person_shrugging:♂
