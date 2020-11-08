PaulTran
Your waifus and Husbandos

NiceCockDude avatar

NiceCockDude

November 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM

Tell me what are your waifus and husbandos :)
bepiscat4 avatar

bepiscat4

November 16, 2020 at 09:27 AM

hey guys this is my comment
Kazuki_Araya avatar

Kazuki_Araya

November 18, 2020 at 08:39 AM

Every waifu available in the game
hogdog0987653443e avatar

hogdog0987653443e

December 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM

WASSSUPP

hogdog0987653443e avatar

hogdog0987653443e

December 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM

I NEED THE FKING THINGS

hogdog0987653443e avatar

hogdog0987653443e

December 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM

PLS

hogdog0987653443e avatar

hogdog0987653443e

December 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM

NEED

AlienMax avatar

AlienMax

December 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM

Lisa is just so thick, definitely best waifu
AudiGodzilla111 avatar

AudiGodzilla111

December 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM

Amber because she is strong and cute.
babanaki avatar

babanaki

January 4, 2021 at 01:01 AM

The mask is used to traverse asd
YiFFiY avatar

YiFFiY

January 4, 2021 at 09:22 PM

yes yes yes yes
antonio_sebastian avatar

antonio_sebastian

January 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM

WAIFUUUUS all of em

rupdud143 avatar

rupdud143

February 27, 2021 at 09:39 AM

Amber, Lisa, and paimon(if she grows up, don't call FBI)
Vadepzai avatar

Vadepzai

March 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM

I Love Amber,She's My Sub-Dps Even She Receives Bad Reviews
gevgevgev2003_03 avatar

gevgevgev2003_03

March 1, 2021 at 04:43 PM

All Ladies are beautiful
JMAB avatar

JMAB

March 2, 2021 at 02:16 AM

Xiao, Ganyu, Beidou and I love Klee, Qiqi and Hu tao
flowermann avatar

flowermann

March 11, 2021 at 07:50 AM

diluc and hu tao
okpluz avatar

okpluz

March 15, 2021 at 04:25 PM

simp game ew
Kitsu345 avatar

Kitsu345

March 15, 2021 at 09:08 PM

ZILER GGAMER
jessievell avatar

jessievell

March 15, 2021 at 09:24 PM

Janna best waifu, change my mind
blint_st avatar

blint_st

March 16, 2021 at 02:32 PM

hu tau
pavl3xx avatar

pavl3xx

March 22, 2021 at 07:05 PM

mona she so cute
OSAS2021 avatar

OSAS2021

March 22, 2021 at 10:21 PM

Amber is the best gir, and GREAT things 7w7 v:
etherwalker avatar

etherwalker

March 23, 2021 at 04:44 AM

hu tao my beloved
ALT342414 avatar

ALT342414

March 27, 2021 at 02:30 PM

Noelle and Keqing are my number 1.
Your waifus and Husbandos - Genshin Impact Forum on Gamehag