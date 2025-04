The game is indeed pretty

khyykxkwxbnam The game is indeed pretty fun when you get into the depths of things and I would reccomend you to play it at any opportunity you've got.

nautez My friend loves War Thunder/WoW/WoT games, because he has a weak computer. I don't really know how is it to play it, but i tried it like once in a life. For me its a 6/10 game.