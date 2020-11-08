the trending game:AMONG US

wolfgamin2 this game is really popular now every youtuber plays it.among us is a game where cremates try to escape the imposter crewmates wi by completing missions or by finiding out who is the imposter.

ghostish I haven't played it yet, but it reminds me of a card game called Coop which is pretty fun.



gbeyaz it's really simple and fun to play with friends





tominko_hellcasecom If you have friends to play with, it's really fun, but if you are playing with randoms it's painful ????

lyova_mesropyan Hi all