the trending game:AMONG US

this game is really popular now every youtuber plays it.among us is a game where cremates try to escape the imposter crewmates wi by completing missions or by finiding out who is the imposter.
I haven't played it yet, but it reminds me of a card game called Coop which is pretty fun.
it's really simple and fun to play with friends
If you have friends to play with, it's really fun, but if you are playing with randoms it's painful ????
Among Us is a great game and i have been playing it for about 1 month and it is really fun.