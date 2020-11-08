Rain

the trending game:AMONG US

wolfgamin2 avatar

wolfgamin2

November 8, 2020 at 07:45 PM

this game is really popular now every youtuber plays it.among us is a game where cremates try to escape the imposter crewmates wi by completing missions or by finiding out who is the imposter.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 8, 2020 at 10:15 PM

I haven't played it yet, but it reminds me of a card game called Coop which is pretty fun.
gbeyaz avatar

gbeyaz

November 8, 2020 at 10:16 PM

it's really simple and fun to play with friends

tominko_hellcasecom avatar

tominko_hellcasecom

November 8, 2020 at 10:33 PM

If you have friends to play with, it's really fun, but if you are playing with randoms it's painful ????
lyova_mesropyan avatar

lyova_mesropyan

November 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM

Hi all
Killeraptor20 avatar

Killeraptor20

November 9, 2020 at 09:11 AM

Among Us is a great game and i have been playing it for about 1 month and it is really fun.
