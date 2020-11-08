PaulTran
How is Amons Us popular than Town of Salem?

gbeyaz avatar

gbeyaz

November 8, 2020 at 05:38 PM

I don't get it. What do you guys think? Among us or ToS?
Killeraptor20 avatar

Killeraptor20

November 9, 2020 at 09:25 AM

I have never play ToS but i looks fun and i have played Among us and it is also fun but i can't really say. I would say Among us tho because i have played it.
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

November 9, 2020 at 04:43 PM

I prefer ToS, ToS has a toxic community and among us has a childish community which is just great.

Town of salem with all the roles is generally more fun to play, but among us lets you move around and do tasks and theres no vigilante or jailor that can kill you
muscovy avatar

muscovy

November 9, 2020 at 11:40 PM

Among Us is boosted by many streamers recently IMO :)
Kuipersewdf avatar

Kuipersewdf

November 10, 2020 at 12:19 AM

I have not played the other game by I have played among us and it is awesome
Shirrsh059 avatar

Shirrsh059

November 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM

Among us the small size game but very much entertaining
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 10, 2020 at 07:52 AM

I haven't heard of Town Of Salem but Among Us has been all over social media with memes and such.
