How is Amons Us popular than Town of Salem?

gbeyaz I don't get it. What do you guys think? Among us or ToS?

Killeraptor20 I have never play ToS but i looks fun and i have played Among us and it is also fun but i can't really say. I would say Among us tho because i have played it.

Oliver25 I prefer ToS, ToS has a toxic community and among us has a childish community which is just great.



Town of salem with all the roles is generally more fun to play, but among us lets you move around and do tasks and theres no vigilante or jailor that can kill you

muscovy Among Us is boosted by many streamers recently IMO :)

Kuipersewdf I have not played the other game by I have played among us and it is awesome

Shirrsh059 Among us the small size game but very much entertaining