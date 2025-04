Pc or Console?

FluffyDragonPower What do you play on/prefer? pls respond

KenjyFishy PC BECAUSE OF FPS

bahadr_gm xfvxzgvzxgbz

FluffyDragonPower console

olhaabucha Pc always!;)

PatakForCSGO I have both PC and PS4 but i love PC more!



JSA06 Pc is the best

PosePRO Pc is the best

JSA06 Easy choice, pc of course! With pc you can do so much more than on a consloe.

GiannaGames pc is better





AdaaaaamSK pc is better

Oreidelas Pc is 100% better them a console my friend

Veneno06 pc of course. console is very difficult to aiming

KirgoPlayer007 PC better

jjvdm25 pc, forever and always. console will never be on same level

ComradeGolden PC, it's easier to control.

Derased2 PC of course

Derased2 for me Idk

lisaessa console

eg261619 console

Atusbatus7 I think pc

george_cristi PC FOR EVER

ERRRRREO my PC is from NASA

farihaikram83 do you like fortnite