how to find the no. of battles won in crossout

imusrecbp to any other out struggling like me how to find the no. of battles won in crossout, then here is the answer go to the medals then missions and then see the win 100 battles achievement, from there u can see the no. of wins

Losain Thanks I was losing my mind trying to find some sort of counter.

nathantheking thank you so much i was trying to find it

dntdani can anyone please tell me what PVP quest means and where can I find it in the game menu ? thanks in advance!





Why_U_Do_This TY So MUCh

XXbarniXX123 Thank you very much!