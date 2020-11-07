Rain

Still can't play mini-games for SG

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 7, 2020 at 04:36 PM

I've completed tasks but still I get a message when I try to play the mini-games they say I can't earn gems until I complete a task or contract. Does anyone else have this issue?
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

November 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM

I haven't had this issue no, but I can share some tips that somebody told me when I wasn't getting sg for minigames. Playing on your phone rewards instantly, you need to turn off your adblocked if you're on a computer, playing on a computer takes several days to reward. That being said, I haven't played minigames in a long time because I much prefer doing tasks for sg.
lukasogelias avatar

lukasogelias

November 7, 2020 at 11:03 PM

you only get 1 gem per time you score enough
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM

Somehow they started working after the most recent task I did. Perhaps there is a hidden amount of SG you need to earn from tasks but I have received SG from the games, though it doesn't seem very worthwhile for only 1SG per game since they are all very difficult to reach the score required.
Killeraptor20 avatar

Killeraptor20

November 9, 2020 at 09:13 AM

I haven't played a mini-game yet but it looks like it isn't worth it.
Biottech avatar

Biottech

November 9, 2020 at 09:53 AM

yep is so hard to get soul gems in games guys i dunno why
