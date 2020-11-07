Still can't play mini-games for SG

ghostish I've completed tasks but still I get a message when I try to play the mini-games they say I can't earn gems until I complete a task or contract. Does anyone else have this issue?

MookGamer I haven't had this issue no, but I can share some tips that somebody told me when I wasn't getting sg for minigames. Playing on your phone rewards instantly, you need to turn off your adblocked if you're on a computer, playing on a computer takes several days to reward. That being said, I haven't played minigames in a long time because I much prefer doing tasks for sg.

lukasogelias you only get 1 gem per time you score enough

ghostish Somehow they started working after the most recent task I did. Perhaps there is a hidden amount of SG you need to earn from tasks but I have received SG from the games, though it doesn't seem very worthwhile for only 1SG per game since they are all very difficult to reach the score required.



Killeraptor20 I haven't played a mini-game yet but it looks like it isn't worth it.