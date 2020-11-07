Merida
What episode are you on Naruto series?

ossn123 avatar

ossn123

November 7, 2020 at 12:55 PM

While playing this I guess you have already watched Naruto but which episode are you currently on? btw I am at episode 1 HAHAHAHAHHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
xander_tomlod avatar

xander_tomlod

November 7, 2020 at 02:50 PM

Me at season 2 i always skip on naruto i wondering y cuz some episode is boring?
xander_tomlod avatar

xander_tomlod

November 7, 2020 at 02:51 PM

But sometimes naruto is good
:grinning:
lyova_mesropyan avatar

lyova_mesropyan

November 7, 2020 at 06:11 PM

What what
TheLittleHokage avatar

TheLittleHokage

November 8, 2020 at 10:25 PM

I finished naruto and naruto shippuden, im in Boruto
ProMurad102 avatar

ProMurad102

January 9, 2021 at 02:47 AM

What
Tinca21 avatar

Tinca21

February 19, 2021 at 09:31 PM

me at 2 sezon ok lol adhgwadhwgad HAHAHDhagdahswdas
yourlocalcatdealer avatar

yourlocalcatdealer

February 23, 2021 at 09:02 PM

I've finished it
ceklimecit208 avatar

ceklimecit208

March 1, 2021 at 08:56 PM

btw I am at episode 1
fuji_kho avatar

fuji_kho

April 3, 2021 at 09:10 AM

Have seen this?
Naruto latest movie 2021
https://tii.ai/Narutomovie
Reuskilled avatar

Reuskilled

April 27, 2021 at 01:54 AM

me at 2 sezon ok lol adhgwadhwgad HAHAHDhagdahswdas


tutumini2 avatar

tutumini2

May 6, 2021 at 05:14 PM

naruto shippuden
ZeinSh avatar

ZeinSh

May 8, 2021 at 02:05 PM

i finished both naruto and naruto shippuden, really good series.
Marquinhossy avatar

Marquinhossy

July 3, 2021 at 04:53 PM

:smile::smile:
Esenesen avatar

Esenesen

July 24, 2021 at 06:03 PM

its finished im watching boruto now its not as good as naruto
DEVIL_SENPAI avatar

DEVIL_SENPAI

July 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM

finished
CulturedWeeb avatar

CulturedWeeb

July 27, 2021 at 03:49 AM

I've just started getting into it
