What episode are you on Naruto series?

While playing this I guess you have already watched Naruto but which episode are you currently on?
btw I am at episode 1 HAHAHAHAHHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Me at season 2 i always skip on naruto i wondering y cuz some episode is boring?
But sometimes naruto is good
:grinning:
I finished naruto and naruto shippuden, im in Boruto
me at 2 sezon ok lol adhgwadhwgad HAHAHDhagdahswdas
Have seen this?
Naruto latest movie 2021
https://tii.ai/Narutomovie
me at 2 sezon ok lol adhgwadhwgad HAHAHDhagdahswdas
i finished both naruto and naruto shippuden, really good series.
its finished im watching boruto now its not as good as naruto
I've just started getting into it