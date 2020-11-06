How to buy Robux!

Roblox has an affiliate program that rewards you with free Robux for every new player that you sign up. You also get a small amount of Robux for every purchase made by one of your referrals. If you're a developer, you get Robux for every new player that signs up from your Roblox Game's landing page.
That's neat, I particularly like that devs can get rewarded by their players in that way.
