Is the anime good?

Gedlin

The anime has some potential though depending on the person it can also get quite boring, in my opinion as you get farther into the anime it can vary from up and down, good and bad. Like the design I like when kirito had long hair, but then they shorten his hair as if he was out of the game, then you have to where he and another girl falls in love in the game just to figire out all along that they were (If I am correct) Blood siblings or related in some fashion. So yeah, I honestly think that you might find some more interesting anime other then this one but if you are like me and am trying to watch all anime then fill free to check it out.

