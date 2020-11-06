Matoto Langi
Is the anime good?

HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 6, 2020 at 05:46 AM

Should I watch more of it? I only watched 2 and it was pretty boring for me.
wolfgamin2 avatar

wolfgamin2

November 6, 2020 at 02:34 PM

it's nice and I like the anime too
Psion avatar

Psion

November 8, 2020 at 08:31 AM

watch the war of the underworld arc its worth watching
NiceCockDude avatar

NiceCockDude

November 8, 2020 at 10:23 PM

I kinda got bored with it to be honest
Gedlin avatar

Gedlin

November 8, 2020 at 11:19 PM

The anime has some potential though depending on the person it can also get quite boring, in my opinion as you get farther into the anime it can vary from up and down, good and bad. Like the design I like when kirito had long hair, but then they shorten his hair as if he was out of the game, then you have to where he and another girl falls in love in the game just to figire out all along that they were (If I am correct) Blood siblings or related in some fashion. So yeah, I honestly think that you might find some more interesting anime other then this one but if you are like me and am trying to watch all anime then fill free to check it out.
Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:51 PM

its alright i like it alot u might not

Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM

try it oit its nice u might like it

Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM

its alright i like it alot u might not
Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM

its good nice perfect watch it!

Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM

its alright i like it alot u might noth
Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM

its alright i like it alot u might notf

Odrki avatar

Odrki

November 9, 2020 at 12:54 PM

its alright i like it alot u might nothdus
Derased3 avatar

Derased3

November 9, 2020 at 02:00 PM

I loving this anime so much
DenkataTask avatar

DenkataTask

November 9, 2020 at 02:21 PM

The amime is very good I recommend it

POGGIESJ avatar

POGGIESJ

November 9, 2020 at 09:54 PM

yes it is
lol123hsck avatar

lol123hsck

November 9, 2020 at 10:42 PM

game is cool is very cool is very fun hahaha
Nikita_Master209 avatar

Nikita_Master209

November 12, 2020 at 12:40 AM

ннннннннннн
airbender_squidward avatar

airbender_squidward

November 20, 2020 at 09:12 AM

nah bro its like a 5/10 anime at best
NoobzDeath avatar

NoobzDeath

November 20, 2020 at 12:50 PM

it's 9/10 for me,it's really good but people don't give it credit
dekata avatar

dekata

November 21, 2020 at 09:52 PM

Its amasterpiece but only few can appreciate it
Alik2001 avatar

Alik2001

November 21, 2020 at 09:54 PM

very easy graphick for ps5 help ,gta 6 red dead redemption 3 fifa 21
Alik2001 avatar

Alik2001

November 21, 2020 at 09:54 PM

pes 2021 gta 5 playstation
mur4tcbn avatar

mur4tcbn

December 16, 2020 at 10:27 PM

anime severim
WimpieWh avatar

WimpieWh

December 22, 2020 at 04:15 PM

i dont like these kinds of games realy
saodabas avatar

saodabas

December 23, 2020 at 12:31 PM

starts good, ends boring.
Is the anime good? - Sword Art Online Forum