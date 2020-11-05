Radek Michalcak
What reward are you aiming for?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 5, 2020 at 05:20 PM

I'm not sure what I want yet. Probably a gift card or a game I want on steam if it's available when I have enough points. What do you want?
NikolaJanev avatar

NikolaJanev

November 5, 2020 at 05:38 PM

Visa or MasterCard of course :D, i want to order some assets for my game, but i dont know if that is possible, or maybe if that doesnt work i will try to buy something online from local stores :D
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

November 6, 2020 at 01:06 AM

Most gamehag users aiming the money, of course. so prepaid or safecard are the most redeemed than games, i guess.
DaPentagon avatar

DaPentagon

November 6, 2020 at 11:03 AM

lol i just want robux so im gring for level 3. cause yyou cant get anything without level 3
flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM

true you have to level up and I'm trying to
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 6, 2020 at 01:54 PM

So if you're going for the money reward(s) what are you planning to buy with that?
llMARTHAlll avatar

llMARTHAlll

November 13, 2020 at 12:46 AM

i want ROBUX nothin else
Scorpio777 avatar

Scorpio777

November 13, 2020 at 04:19 AM

Want me some Amazon giftcards. But need to level.
DarknighX avatar

DarknighX

November 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM

i am aiming for steam or visa gift card but this new frog system is annyoing
s7452127 avatar

s7452127

November 14, 2020 at 03:38 PM

Visa or MasterCard is the best choice
madhav12234 avatar

madhav12234

November 14, 2020 at 09:28 PM

I'm aiming for Assassin's Creed Unity for Xbox One
GamingMax001 avatar

GamingMax001

November 15, 2020 at 12:02 AM

I am currently aiming for the Minecraft Windows 10 edition since i already own Minecraft Java Edition.
johnCC avatar

johnCC

November 15, 2020 at 01:03 AM

Nothing more then soul gems.

michal_jirka avatar

michal_jirka

November 15, 2020 at 04:46 AM

its for external game ,
michal_jirka avatar

michal_jirka

November 15, 2020 at 04:46 AM

nothing typically else
Scorpio777 avatar

Scorpio777

November 15, 2020 at 05:35 AM

Not sure what I want yet. Maybe an amazon gift card. Some pretty cool games available too
chewelews avatar

chewelews

November 15, 2020 at 06:43 AM

im aiming for steam gift card
slepth avatar

slepth

November 15, 2020 at 09:16 AM

visa or mastercard. getting to level 3 gonna take some work -_-
biboloxio avatar

biboloxio

November 15, 2020 at 10:17 AM

honestly I just need to lvl so I can get that sweet cash monies
biboloxio avatar

biboloxio

November 15, 2020 at 10:17 AM

also idk why i'm not getting xp from this either
xyrus_pullapoy avatar

xyrus_pullapoy

November 15, 2020 at 12:52 PM

i like it this game.
AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 20, 2020 at 02:12 AM

ghostish why is ghostish getting downvoted?

yuchun717 avatar

yuchun717

November 20, 2020 at 09:29 AM

im aiming for steam games, but its hard to getting to level 3...
fredrik_tengberg avatar

fredrik_tengberg

November 20, 2020 at 10:05 AM

realsupersockmace avatar

realsupersockmace

November 20, 2020 at 03:00 PM

I am trying to get blackwake.
