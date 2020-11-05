What reward are you aiming for?

ghostish I'm not sure what I want yet. Probably a gift card or a game I want on steam if it's available when I have enough points. What do you want?

NikolaJanev Visa or MasterCard of course :D, i want to order some assets for my game, but i dont know if that is possible, or maybe if that doesnt work i will try to buy something online from local stores :D



JohnYKism Most gamehag users aiming the money, of course. so prepaid or safecard are the most redeemed than games, i guess.



DaPentagon lol i just want robux so im gring for level 3. cause yyou cant get anything without level 3

flowerisa true you have to level up and I'm trying to

ghostish So if you're going for the money reward(s) what are you planning to buy with that?



llMARTHAlll i want ROBUX nothin else

Scorpio777 Want me some Amazon giftcards. But need to level.



DarknighX i am aiming for steam or visa gift card but this new frog system is annyoing

s7452127 Visa or MasterCard is the best choice

madhav12234 I'm aiming for Assassin's Creed Unity for Xbox One

GamingMax001 I am currently aiming for the Minecraft Windows 10 edition since i already own Minecraft Java Edition.

johnCC Nothing more then soul gems.





michal_jirka its for external game ,



michal_jirka nothing typically else



Scorpio777 Not sure what I want yet. Maybe an amazon gift card. Some pretty cool games available too



chewelews im aiming for steam gift card

slepth visa or mastercard. getting to level 3 gonna take some work -_-

biboloxio honestly I just need to lvl so I can get that sweet cash monies

biboloxio also idk why i'm not getting xp from this either

xyrus_pullapoy i like it this game.

AnduRo ghostish why is ghostish getting downvoted?





yuchun717 im aiming for steam games, but its hard to getting to level 3...

