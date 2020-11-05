What reward are you aiming for?

I'm not sure what I want yet. Probably a gift card or a game I want on steam if it's available when I have enough points. What do you want?
Visa or MasterCard of course :D, i want to order some assets for my game, but i dont know if that is possible, or maybe if that doesnt work i will try to buy something online from local stores :D
Most gamehag users aiming the money, of course. so prepaid or safecard are the most redeemed than games, i guess.
lol i just want robux so im gring for level 3. cause yyou cant get anything without level 3
true you have to level up and I'm trying to
So if you're going for the money reward(s) what are you planning to buy with that?
Want me some Amazon giftcards. But need to level.
i am aiming for steam or visa gift card but this new frog system is annyoing
Visa or MasterCard is the best choice
I'm aiming for Assassin's Creed Unity for Xbox One
I am currently aiming for the Minecraft Windows 10 edition since i already own Minecraft Java Edition.
Nothing more then soul gems.
Not sure what I want yet. Maybe an amazon gift card. Some pretty cool games available too
im aiming for steam gift card
visa or mastercard. getting to level 3 gonna take some work -_-
honestly I just need to lvl so I can get that sweet cash monies
also idk why i'm not getting xp from this either
ghostish why is ghostish getting downvoted?
im aiming for steam games, but its hard to getting to level 3...
WAECO drivs av innovativ kraft och engagemang, och med över 30 års i branschen har företaget utvecklats till en teknologisk ledare inom klimatanläggningar för fordon. Genom att ha en kontinuerlig teknisk dialog med bilindustrin och eftermarknaden är vi bekanta med viktiga kvalitetsstandarder och utvecklar våra produkter därefter.
I am trying to get blackwake.