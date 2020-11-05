Ban for reporting posts?

ghostish I've got this twice now. Firstly I don't understand why I got it because I only report obviously spam posts and secondly I have no idea what I was actually banned from doing? Does anyone know?

fluffypuff the best way to find out is to try asking the support, as they can watch the logs.

jacksparow2339 hı you cool

proyek Merhaba millet bugun sizlerle thecar patting

JohnYKism If you spam or report too much you must get it, it means you report some non-spam comments.



Hockeygirl16167 oh I see, I recently got banned from chatting, but I barley talk on this! and plus I usually only talk about Roblox or fortnite. I understand reporting spammers, but why me?

ghostish Is there some kind of limit on how much you can report? I maybe reported a lot of posts but there was a lot of spam and I don't believe I reported anything that wasn't spam.



t4tsumihyaku never been banned for reporting posts.

It doesn't really make a lot of sense to me because by reporting comments that violate the rules, you help the community a lot; you don't harm the community in any way.

If you receive a ban, then it's most likely because you violated the rules in some way; reporting comments isn't a ban reason :)



And no, there's no limitation on how much comments you can report :D In the past, I have reported thousands of posts. From my experience, I wouldn't say that there's any kind of limitation.



If you receive a ban again, please, try to contact me through this group:



Regards,

t4tsumihyaku @ghostish Since I joined Gamehag, I havebeen banned for reporting posts.It doesn't really make a lot of sense to me because by reporting comments that violates, you help the community a lot; youharm the community in any way.If you receive a ban, then it's most likely because you violated the rules in some way; reporting commentsAnd, there's no limitation on how much comments you can report :D In the past, I have reportedof posts. From my experience, I wouldn't say that there's any kind ofIf you receiveagain, please, try to contact me through this group: Moderators Help

ghostish @t4tsumihyaku thanks for the response. Yes, when I first saw it I thought it a very odd reason to be banned, though I'm not entirely sure what the ban affected, but it showed up as a notification on both occasions with the wording "You were issued a ban for reporting posts. The blockade persists until [date]". I think on both occasions I did avoid reporting posts so that might have been what I was banned from doing, but from what I could tell it didn't affect anything else at least. I probably wouldn't have even noticed the ban if I didn't pay attention to my notifications.



I assumed from the wording of the notification that the ban was caused by reporting posts. I thought maybe it was a mistake, but nonetheless I was more careful about what I reported after that and got another ban, so I honestly don't know what I was doing wrong, and I don't want to continue doing whatever it was.



12koo0ook121 @ghostish Since I joined Gamehag, I have never been banned for reporting posts.

It doesn't really make a lot of sense to me because by reporting comments that violate the rules, you help the community a lot; you don't harm the community in any way.

If you receive a ban, then it's most likely because you violated the rules in some way; reporting comments isn't a ban reason :)



And no, there's no limitation on how much comments you can report :D In the past, I have reported thousands of posts. From my experience, I wouldn't say that there's any kind of limitation.



If you receive a ban again, please, try to contact me through this group: Moderators Help





Shirrsh059 I was banned for that same reason

Jade003 mmmmmmmmmmmmm

Jade003 nnnnnnnnnnnn

Jade003 :sweat_smile::stuck_out_tongue::confused: