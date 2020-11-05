Rain

Gem15

unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Ban for reporting posts?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 5, 2020 at 05:12 PM

I've got this twice now. Firstly I don't understand why I got it because I only report obviously spam posts and secondly I have no idea what I was actually banned from doing? Does anyone know?
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

November 5, 2020 at 05:19 PM

the best way to find out is to try asking the support, as they can watch the logs.
jacksparow2339 avatar

jacksparow2339

November 5, 2020 at 05:23 PM

hı you cool
proyek avatar

proyek

November 6, 2020 at 12:34 AM

Merhaba millet bugun sizlerle thecar patting
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

November 6, 2020 at 12:59 AM

If you spam or report too much you must get it, it means you report some non-spam comments.
Hockeygirl16167 avatar

Hockeygirl16167

November 6, 2020 at 03:33 AM

oh I see, I recently got banned from chatting, but I barley talk on this! and plus I usually only talk about Roblox or fortnite. I understand reporting spammers, but why me?
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 6, 2020 at 01:56 PM

Is there some kind of limit on how much you can report? I maybe reported a lot of posts but there was a lot of spam and I don't believe I reported anything that wasn't spam.
t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

November 7, 2020 at 03:24 PM

@ghostish Since I joined Gamehag, I have never been banned for reporting posts.
It doesn't really make a lot of sense to me because by reporting comments that violate the rules, you help the community a lot; you don't harm the community in any way.
If you receive a ban, then it's most likely because you violated the rules in some way; reporting comments isn't a ban reason :)

And no, there's no limitation on how much comments you can report :D In the past, I have reported thousands of posts. From my experience, I wouldn't say that there's any kind of limitation.

If you receive a ban again, please, try to contact me through this group: Moderators Help

Regards,
t4tsumihyaku
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 7, 2020 at 04:27 PM

@t4tsumihyaku thanks for the response. Yes, when I first saw it I thought it a very odd reason to be banned, though I'm not entirely sure what the ban affected, but it showed up as a notification on both occasions with the wording "You were issued a ban for reporting posts. The blockade persists until [date]". I think on both occasions I did avoid reporting posts so that might have been what I was banned from doing, but from what I could tell it didn't affect anything else at least. I probably wouldn't have even noticed the ban if I didn't pay attention to my notifications.

I assumed from the wording of the notification that the ban was caused by reporting posts. I thought maybe it was a mistake, but nonetheless I was more careful about what I reported after that and got another ban, so I honestly don't know what I was doing wrong, and I don't want to continue doing whatever it was.
12koo0ook121 avatar

12koo0ook121

November 9, 2020 at 06:51 PM

@ghostish Since I joined Gamehag, I have never been banned for reporting posts.
It doesn't really make a lot of sense to me because by reporting comments that violate the rules, you help the community a lot; you don't harm the community in any way.
If you receive a ban, then it's most likely because you violated the rules in some way; reporting comments isn't a ban reason :)

And no, there's no limitation on how much comments you can report :D In the past, I have reported thousands of posts. From my experience, I wouldn't say that there's any kind of limitation.

If you receive a ban again, please, try to contact me through this group: Moderators Help

Shirrsh059 avatar

Shirrsh059

November 10, 2020 at 12:32 AM

I was banned for that same reason
Jade003 avatar

Jade003

November 10, 2020 at 01:34 AM

mmmmmmmmmmmmm
Jade003 avatar

Jade003

November 10, 2020 at 01:35 AM

nnnnnnnnnnnn
Jade003 avatar

Jade003

November 10, 2020 at 01:35 AM

:sweat_smile::stuck_out_tongue::confused:
denismagicninja1234 avatar

denismagicninja1234

November 10, 2020 at 02:13 AM

hello im new
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy