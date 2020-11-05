Radek Michalcak
Is this game addictive

ossn123 avatar

ossn123

November 5, 2020 at 04:42 PM

I just recently saw this game, is this new because the game literally pop up out of nowhere so this must be a new game but the gameplay is just the same as the old snake game. Am I right guys?
Fakeify12 avatar

Fakeify12

December 31, 2020 at 05:19 PM

idk maybe I haven’t tried it
emirhan_demir11 avatar

emirhan_demir11

December 31, 2020 at 06:10 PM

Yapabil ansan kendini oyuna çok kaptırırsa hangi oyun olursa olsun bağımlı olunur
Benz901 avatar

Benz901

January 4, 2021 at 07:16 AM

it's wonderful game
ish3217 avatar

ish3217

February 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM

its so addictive try it
dendulka123 avatar

dendulka123

March 3, 2021 at 01:12 AM

idk maybe I haven’t tried it

yulianafluellen avatar

yulianafluellen

March 3, 2021 at 04:37 AM

it definetly is also time consuming
kiwipointsdengeldim avatar

kiwipointsdengeldim

March 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM

hi my nice bro i hope i go school and you brush burger
PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

April 4, 2021 at 12:03 PM

yeah this game is pretty addictive and really fun
XYEBEGEY avatar

XYEBEGEY

April 15, 2021 at 08:31 PM

get a life get a job have a kid die - SunZu

EpicOfEpicness avatar

EpicOfEpicness

May 3, 2021 at 06:16 AM

Yes, the game can be addictive but there are a LOT of ads so that is the only downside of it that I can find.
