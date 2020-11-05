So I was wondering if anyone knows where the "Mini Games" are located? I received a Hagl Rune and its benefit is +100% on all mini games played. So naturally this made me curious enough to look for the mini games and I cannot find them anywhere! Anyone know? Thanks

ghostish

They are here: https://gamehag.com/minigames and on mobile they are in the hamburger menu. I can't get them to work on desktop browser though and on mobile they say I need to complete a contract or task to earn gems from them, but I already did complete contracts and it still doesn't let me earn from them so not sure they work properly.

