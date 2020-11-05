Rain

Biden on Trump? but in a good way

omerbs avatar

omerbs

November 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM

you tell me who do u will vote?:thinking:
please i will love to know

beertank10 avatar

beertank10

November 5, 2020 at 01:01 PM

Trump much better than Biden
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 5, 2020 at 04:14 PM

Not from the US, but imho neither is fit to be president. That said, Biden seems to be more of a decent human being that doesn't insight hatred everywhere he goes so if I would vote I would vote Biden to keep Trump away.
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

November 5, 2020 at 10:57 PM

I don't tell people who I'm voting/rooting for as I don't wanna cause conflict. Sadly, I don't know with Trump & Biden. I heard good & bad things about them. Basically, I'm an undecided voter. I wish them both good luck during the election/ballot counts.
mrkmm96 avatar

mrkmm96

November 6, 2020 at 12:05 AM

idk, im for trump. media show him as a bad person, but as a politican, he is not that bad
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

November 6, 2020 at 01:04 AM

everyone knows dude... its superficial..
