Biden on Trump? but in a good way

you tell me who do u will vote?:thinking:
please i will love to know
Trump much better than Biden
Not from the US, but imho neither is fit to be president. That said, Biden seems to be more of a decent human being that doesn't insight hatred everywhere he goes so if I would vote I would vote Biden to keep Trump away.
I don't tell people who I'm voting/rooting for as I don't wanna cause conflict. Sadly, I don't know with Trump & Biden. I heard good & bad things about them. Basically, I'm an undecided voter. I wish them both good luck during the election/ballot counts.
idk, im for trump. media show him as a bad person, but as a politican, he is not that bad
everyone knows dude... its superficial..