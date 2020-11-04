KilboBaginz420
Is this game have anti cheat?

ossn123 avatar

ossn123

November 4, 2020 at 09:22 PM

I really don't like to play a game full of hackers so I am curious is this game have anti cheat system. Another problem is the game is too big, it consume so much storage but I would like to play the game. I've heard the game is good.
NestiDd avatar

NestiDd

November 17, 2020 at 04:54 PM

i dont mean that have, but search in google bro, im sure your find there, but I suggest you to play differnet games everytime, not in one game, to get more PROFESIONAL GAMER in every kind of game
Genius2devil avatar

Genius2devil

November 17, 2020 at 07:50 PM

luffy2468 avatar

luffy2468

January 9, 2021 at 05:41 PM

maybe it has cause its really popular
Miksq111 avatar

Miksq111

January 23, 2021 at 07:15 PM

very good game
NolimitgamerTTV avatar

NolimitgamerTTV

February 4, 2021 at 08:56 PM

idk really im just wondering
Epicdude999 avatar

Epicdude999

February 5, 2021 at 09:04 PM

Warface does have an anti-vheat. However, the aniticheat that they are using isn't the best and this still allows players to be able to cheat in the game.
jawad_sgawi avatar

jawad_sgawi

March 23, 2021 at 06:44 PM

jawad_sgawi avatar

jawad_sgawi

March 23, 2021 at 06:45 PM

deadmanfosale avatar

deadmanfosale

March 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM

yes, they have it called MRAC, but it's still not the best and still in perfection you can check their website for more information
Kradron avatar

Kradron

April 19, 2021 at 09:14 AM

A little late and already answered well by others but thought I would chime in. The game does have anticheat don't remember the name it's not the "best" but also not the "worst". It's alright I didn't have too many problems with cheaters when I played at least and even if you do run into them there usually pretty stupid and pretty easy to pub stomp since there hacking in a free to play shooter.
Isaac256563 avatar

Isaac256563

July 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM

This game does have anti cheat but only for basci people
GIMHAN1599 avatar

GIMHAN1599

August 23, 2021 at 08:09 PM

MRAC effectiveness is widely dependent on its technical state. Our anti-cheat department specialists are updating the software daily by implementing new tools for effective cheat detection. Social support is no less important in regards to MRAC overall effectiveness.
REGMiniGrim avatar

REGMiniGrim

September 4, 2021 at 04:38 AM

No it uses the usermode anticheat system
WoooooooooooooW avatar

WoooooooooooooW

November 6, 2021 at 09:08 PM

yes it does , not the best , but it does its job.
