Is this game have anti cheat?

ossn123 I really don't like to play a game full of hackers so I am curious is this game have anti cheat system. Another problem is the game is too big, it consume so much storage but I would like to play the game. I've heard the game is good.

NestiDd i dont mean that have, but search in google bro, im sure your find there, but I suggest you to play differnet games everytime, not in one game, to get more PROFESIONAL GAMER in every kind of game

luffy2468 maybe it has cause its really popular

Miksq111 very good game

NolimitgamerTTV idk really im just wondering

Epicdude999 Warface does have an anti-vheat. However, the aniticheat that they are using isn't the best and this still allows players to be able to cheat in the game.

deadmanfosale yes, they have it called MRAC, but it's still not the best and still in perfection you can check their website for more information

Kradron A little late and already answered well by others but thought I would chime in. The game does have anticheat don't remember the name it's not the "best" but also not the "worst". It's alright I didn't have too many problems with cheaters when I played at least and even if you do run into them there usually pretty stupid and pretty easy to pub stomp since there hacking in a free to play shooter.

Isaac256563 This game does have anti cheat but only for basci people



GIMHAN1599 MRAC effectiveness is widely dependent on its technical state. Our anti-cheat department specialists are updating the software daily by implementing new tools for effective cheat detection. Social support is no less important in regards to MRAC overall effectiveness.

REGMiniGrim No it uses the usermode anticheat system

