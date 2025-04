Is krunker really hard to play

Loomoore for me its not im just noob at playing fps games

RobotKingz no not at all

SMAIL_dog43 for me its not im just noob at gems

AnanyaG legit this is crazy i cant get my gems





rupesh_kumar4 not at all

it is a very good game to play at free time

rupesh_kumar4 it is very playful with its various customs servers ....

rupesh_kumar4 i really like this game too much ...





rupesh_kumar4 I usually like to play this game at my free time and I think that it is one of the best browser fps game ever !!

ghostish I find fps games more annoying to play too.