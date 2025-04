From a scale 1 to 10 how fun is the game

Mr_n0rmal is it a 3 or a 10

gangnam This game is very good, but it is a pay to win. Without money you will not be good enough in this game. So it is 6/10.

mlgwibby i think thaat is is a 7/10 its fun once you start plying but boring at first





miloskrsikapa 4/10





genticsgo1 5/10 pay to win and little boring

Andrei1723 Becomes more fun when you upgrade your vehicles