GAMEHAG is the best games ever? or not

MookGamer

Please stop making threads like these just for xp, they don't apply to anything and are frankly, quite annoying. Try and make threads that are useful, or comment something useful on someone else's thread. For example, instead of just saying gamehag is the best game ever (which it isn't, gamehag isn't even a game) do something like the best games on gamehag are crossout and war thunder because you can get a ton of sg for them.